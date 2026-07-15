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PHOTOS: Baby Gloria shows off baby bump

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 12:25 - 15 July 2026
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Baby Gloria and her husband
Baby Gloria has taken to social media to confirm her pregnancy.
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Baby Gloria has taken to social media to confirm her pregnancy.

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The Internet personality made the revelation while wishing her husband, Jonas Mbaleka, a happy birthday.

“Daddy’s Birthdayyy is Today. The present baked in my belly this year. 🤍🖤🎉🎂. Happiest Birthday @mbaleka_jonas” she posted on Instagram

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