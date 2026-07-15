Advertisement
PHOTOS: Baby Gloria shows off baby bump
Baby Gloria and her husband
Baby Gloria has taken to social media to confirm her pregnancy.
Advertisement
Baby Gloria has taken to social media to confirm her pregnancy.
Advertisement
The Internet personality made the revelation while wishing her husband, Jonas Mbaleka, a happy birthday.
“Daddy’s Birthdayyy is Today. The present baked in my belly this year. 🤍🖤🎉🎂. Happiest Birthday @mbaleka_jonas” she posted on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Advertisement