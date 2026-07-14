All local governments must officially name every street and road by August 30, 2026. The directive follows guidance from CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

All local governments must officially name every street and road by August 30, 2026. The directive follows guidance from CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Gen Kainerugaba orders local governments to name streets after UPDF heroes

The Ministry of Local Government has directed all local governments to officially name every street and road by August 30, 2026, to improve service delivery, security and urban planning.

All local governments must officially name every street and road by August 30, 2026.

The directive follows guidance from CDF Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Councils should consider honouring national heroes, cultural leaders and distinguished Ugandans when choosing names.

Street name lists and council resolutions must be submitted before signs are installed by September 5, 2026.

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Local governments across Uganda have until August 30, 2026, to officially name every street and road in their areas under a directive issued by the Ministry of Local Government following guidance from Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Minister of Local Government Balaam Barugahara Ateenyi instructed all LC V chairpersons, city mayors, division mayors, town council mayors and sub-county chiefs to complete the exercise within the deadline.

Barugahara said he was acting on guidance from Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Senior Presidential Adviser on Special Operations.

He said proper street naming would improve emergency response, security operations, service delivery, urban planning and investment.

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The minister directed every local government to ensure that all streets and roads within its jurisdiction receive official names by August 30, 2026.

He also asked councils to consider naming streets after people who have made significant contributions to Uganda, Africa and humanity.

The suggested categories include traditional rulers, cultural leaders, kings, historical figures, National Resistance Army liberation and resistance heroes, Uganda People's Defence Forces heroes, former presidents, national leaders and outstanding Ugandans in public service, education, science, business, sports, arts, culture and community development.

Barugahara instructed local governments to submit approved street names and council resolutions to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Local Government.

He said the submissions should reach the ministry before street name signs are installed by September 5, 2026.

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The minister also reminded local leaders to keep their cities, municipalities, town councils and communities clean.