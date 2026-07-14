Police recover over 300 stolen phones, arrest 30 at Cooper Complex

Police recovered more than 300 suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested 30 suspects during an intelligence-led operation at Cooper Complex in Kampala.

Police raided Cooper Complex after intelligence linked it to the sale of suspected stolen mobile phones.

Officers recovered more than 300 suspected stolen phones.

Thirty suspects were arrested and remain in police custody.

Investigations are ongoing before any charges are filed.

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Police have recovered more than 300 suspected stolen mobile phones and arrested 30 suspects during an operation at Cooper Complex in Kampala's Central Business District.

Kampala Metropolitan Police said the operation followed intelligence reports that the building had become a centre for people involved in the theft and sale of suspected stolen mobile phones.

According to ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy public relations officer for Kampala Metropolitan Police, officers raided the building on July 14, 2026.

During the operation, police recovered more than 300 suspected stolen mobile phones. They also arrested 30 suspects, who remain in custody to help with investigations.

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Police have secured the recovered phones while they verify their ownership.

Investigators will record statements from the suspects and other witnesses before deciding whether to charge those involved.

Police said suspects will face prosecution where investigations produce enough evidence.

The operation is part of the Uganda Police Force's campaign against the growing theft of mobile phones and the illegal trade in suspected stolen property.