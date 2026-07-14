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Ugandan tailor Didas the Suit Guy stitches success through TikTok

Ugandan tailor Didas The Suit Guy has used TikTok to transform his tailoring skills into a growing business with customers across Africa.

A tailor from rural Uganda is building a name beyond the country's borders by turning his workshop into a digital showroom.

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Kainamula Didas, popularly known as Didas The Suit Guy, has used TikTok to showcase the process of making handmade suits, attracting customers and followers from across East Africa and beyond.

His journey reflects a growing trend among African creators who are using social media to transform traditional skills into sustainable businesses.

Didas grew up in Sembabule District, where tailoring became both a livelihood and a creative outlet.

He learnt the trade through years of practice before refining his skills at C&D, where he gained professional tailoring experience.

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Long before social media, he spent countless hours mastering measurements, cutting fabric and perfecting stitches.

Those same skills would later become the centrepiece of his online content.

Turning craftsmanship into content

Didas joined TikTok without a formal marketing strategy.

Instead, he began posting videos showing every stage of making a suit, from selecting fabrics and drafting patterns to stitching, fitting and completing the final product.

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Unlike polished fashion campaigns, his videos focus on the real work behind tailoring.

Viewers watch garments come together piece by piece, including the challenges and adjustments involved in achieving the final result.

The approach resonated with audiences looking for authentic, educational content.

His videos soon attracted followers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan and other African countries.

Many viewers began asking about prices, training opportunities and whether he could make suits for international customers.

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Building a business through TikTok

The growing online attention has translated into business.

Customers now discover Didas through TikTok before visiting his workshop or placing orders remotely.

Instead of relying only on referrals and walk-in clients, he uses short videos to market his services and demonstrate the quality of his work.

His digital presence has allowed him to reach customers far beyond Sembabule and Kampala.

Preserving African tailoring

Beyond promoting his business, Didas believes his content helps preserve traditional tailoring skills.

His videos document techniques that have traditionally been passed from one apprentice to another.

Young tailors regularly engage with his content to learn cutting, fitting and sewing methods.

By sharing his process openly, he is creating a digital archive of African tailoring while inspiring others to pursue the trade.

Challenges remain

Despite his growing audience, Didas continues to face challenges common to many small businesses.

Rising fabric prices, limited equipment and unreliable internet access remain obstacles.

He also manages his social media presence without a production team or advertising agency.

Even so, he continues to produce regular content while growing his tailoring business.