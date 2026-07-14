How TikTok creator Hilda Namatovu turned car content into a Mengo business

TikTok creator Hilda Namatovu has transformed her online car content into a registered automotive accessories shop in Mengo, Kampala.

At 23, Hilda Namatovu has turned her interest in cars and a growing TikTok audience into a registered automotive accessories business in Kampala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her company, Hilda Car Accessories Kampala, operates from Shop T119 at Eden Mall in Mengo, one of the city’s busiest automotive trading areas.

The business sells car interior accessories, electronics and maintenance products. Its growth has been driven by the same social media audience that first followed Namatovu for her informal car commentary.

Namatovu joined TikTok as a personal outlet for her interest in vehicles. Her early videos featured reactions to different cars, accessories she liked and general discussions about the automotive industry.

She did not initially plan to sell products. However, her followers soon began asking where they could buy the seat covers, lighting systems and other accessories featured in her videos.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some also asked her to help them find car parts or recommend installers.

The repeated requests convinced her that her audience wanted more than entertainment. She saw an opportunity to turn online engagement into a physical business.

From TikTok to the shop floor

Namatovu registered Hilda Car Accessories Kampala with the Uganda Registration Services Bureau.

She said formal registration gave the business legal standing and helped build confidence among customers and suppliers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She then opened the shop in Mengo, close to FUFA House and Kisekka Auto Centre Plaza.

The location places the business within the wider Mengo-Katwe automotive corridor, which hosts car repair garages, spare-parts dealers and accessories shops.

However, Namatovu has adopted a different marketing approach from many traditional traders in the area.

Instead of depending only on walk-in customers and shop signs, she uses TikTok to display new stock, show installations and respond to questions from potential buyers.

Her videos act as both content and advertising. Followers can watch a product demonstration online before visiting the shop to buy it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Accessories for Kampala motorists

The shop stocks seat covers, steering wheel covers and car carpets. These products allow motorists to protect and customise their vehicle interiors.

It also sells Android radios, sound systems and LED lighting products for drivers seeking entertainment and visual upgrades.

Other products include heavy-duty shock absorbers, car fragrances and items used in headlight restoration.

Namatovu’s personal brand remains central to the business. She appears in many of the videos, explains the products and answers technical questions from followers.

This direct interaction has helped her build trust with customers who first knew her through social media.

Unlike buyers dealing with an unfamiliar online seller, many of her customers feel they already know the person behind the business.

Hilda Namatovu

Uganda’s creator economy grows

Namatovu’s venture reflects a wider shift among Ugandan content creators who are using social media audiences to establish physical businesses.

Creators in fashion, beauty, food and household products increasingly use platforms such as TikTok and Instagram as sales channels.

This model has become important in countries where creators have limited access to direct platform payments.

Uganda is among the African marketsexcluded from some international creator reward programmes. As a result, many creators earn money through brand partnerships, product sales and personal businesses.

Visual platforms are particularly useful for retailers because they allow customers to see how a product works before making a purchase.

Plans for expansion

Namatovu plans to expand the shop’s product range and introduce mobile installation services.

She is also considering opening more branches or developing a dedicated online shopping platform.

However, the business still depends heavily on her personal visibility. Its continued growth will require reliable suppliers, repeat customers and systems that allow it to operate when she is not personally handling every sale or appearing in every video.