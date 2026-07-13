Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa shares creative inspiration behind Super Power song and video

Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa says his new song, Super Power, celebrates resilience, African identity and the courage to overcome life’s challenges.

Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa says Super Power promotes resilience, faith and determination.

The song encourages listeners to recognise their inner strength.

Its video draws inspiration from African culture and symbolic storytelling.

Aligaweesa is preparing more projects and collaborations.

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KAMPALA – Ugandan recording artist Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa has revealed the inspiration behind his latest single and music video, Super Power. He described the project as a reflection of resilience, faith, culture and personal determination.

Speaking about the release, Aligaweesa said he wrote Super Power to encourage listeners to believe in their inner strength and remain hopeful despite life’s challenges.

He said both the song and its visuals carry a positive message while celebrating African identity.

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“Super Power is more than a song,” Jjumba Lubowa Aligaweesa said. “It is a reminder that every person has the ability to rise above obstacles through courage, purpose, and perseverance.”

The music video reinforces the song’s message through symbolic imagery, performance scenes and visuals inspired by African heritage.

According to Aligaweesa, every creative decision, from the locations and styling to the storytelling, complements the lyrics and strengthens the emotional connection with viewers.

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The release continues Aligaweesa’s focus on creating music with meaningful themes while expanding his reach through digital streaming platforms.

He believes music should inspire conversations while entertaining listeners.

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As Uganda’s independent music industry grows, Aligaweesa says he remains committed to producing authentic music that reflects his experiences and connects with audiences at home and abroad.