Maqam Travels simplifies Hajj and Umrah journeys for Ugandan pilgrims

Maqam Travels was founded after its co-founders experienced difficulties while travelling to Makkah and Madinah.

Maqam Travels was founded after its co-founders experienced difficulties while travelling to Makkah and Madinah.

Maqam Travels offers Hajj and Umrah services designed to make pilgrimage travel safer, easier and more accessible.

By Nicholas Akasula

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Maqam Travels has positioned itself as Uganda’s premier travel agency.

The company specialises in Hajj and Umrah travel services. Two friends co-founded it after experiencing a difficult journey to Makkah and Madinah.

They then set out to offer pilgrims reliable travel services built around customer satisfaction.

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“Our director, Sheikh Shafik Mafo, and a friend said, ‘You know what? Why don’t we start our own company based on excellence, respect and compassion?’” said Ibrahim Kalanzi, the company’s digital media specialist.

The company was incorporated in 2022. It has since organised pilgrimage journeys for Hajj and Umrah.

Kalanzi said: “We have meticulously crafted a transformative menu to ensure that every step of the journey is imbued with comfort and safety.”

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Benefits

The company’s visa services reduce the burden of paperwork and logistics. This allows pilgrims to focus on their spiritual journey.

Through partnerships with reputable airlines, Maqam Travels also books return air tickets based on clients’ preferences and schedules.

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The company provides ground transport throughout the pilgrimage.

It has also created the Sonda Mpola Wallet, which allows low-income earners to save small amounts towards their pilgrimage.

What pilgrims say