Photos: How man slashed Shs 69 million on drinks at Guvnor

Photos and a receipt show how a customer reportedly spent Shs69.865 million on premium drinks during Sheilah Gashumba's event at Club Guvnor.

A night hosted by media personality and deejay Sheilah Gashumba at Club Guvnor has become one of the most talked-about events on Ugandan social media after a receipt showed how a patron spent Shs69,865,000 on drinks.

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The Saturday Night Fever event featured performances by Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Kenneth Mugabi.

A patron splashed Shs 69 million on drinks at Club Govnor

Photos and videos from the night show a packed VIP section as waiters repeatedly delivered expensive bottles to Ivan's table. Revellers stood, cheered and raised bottles in the air as the drinks arrived.

One clip shows several people lifting large champagne bottles above their heads while moving through the crowded club.

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Sheila Gashumba; the night's host

Another shows a bag stuffed with bundles of cash which was used to pay the bill.

Guests at the table toasted with champagne flutes as more premium bottles were brought in.

Ice buckets filled with champagne surrounded the table, while staff continued serving drinks throughout the celebration.

A bag stuffed with bundles of cash which was used to pay the bill.

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The receipt, timestamped 3:25am on July 12, 2026, lists the order under "Ivan's Booth" and shows how the bill climbed to Shs69,865,000.

The biggest item on the receipt was 10 bottles of Ace of Spades, which cost Shs30 million.

Another major expense was 10 bottles of Dom Pérignon, billed at Shs25 million.

The receipt also included Hennessy XO at Shs5.2 million, five bottles of Veuve Rich at Shs4.25 million and two Don Julios at Shs 1.9 million each.

The biggest item on the receipt was 10 bottles of Ace of Spades, which cost Shs30 million.

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After the receipt surfaced online, Gashumba reacted on X.

“Hehe, when Sheilah Gashumba hosts, the big ballers come out LOUUDDDD!!” she wrote.

A patron splashed Shs 69 million on drinks at Club Govnor

The bill sparked debate on social media. While some users praised the spending, others questioned whether the transaction reflected an actual purchase.