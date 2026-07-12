Zuchu divorces Diamond Platnumz amid pregnancy rumours

Neither Zuchu nor Diamond has revealed the reason for the split

Neither Zuchu nor Diamond has revealed the reason for the split

Zuchu says she and Diamond Platnumz have separated and are going through a divorce after six years together.

Zuchu announced the separation through an Instagram Story.

She said the couple was going through a divorce after six years together.

The announcement followed claims that she was pregnant.

Neither Zuchu nor Diamond has revealed the reason for the split.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tanzanian singer Zuchu has announced her separation from Diamond Platnumz after six years together, saying they are going through a divorce.

Zuchu, whose real name is Zuhura Othman Soud, broke the news through an Instagram Story on Sunday evening.

“We are now separated and going through a divorce,” her statement read in part.

“I announce this with a heavy heart. After 6 years of being together, I have finally decided to choose myself. Namtakia aliyekuwa mwenzangu Naseeb Abdul na familia yake kila la heri,” she wrote.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Diamond’s real name is Naseeb Abdul.

Zuchu said she would now focus on healing, her health and music career.

“As for me, muda huu ni wa kupona na kufocus zaidi kwenye afya na kazi zangu. Riziki imeisha, Alhamdulillah. Tulijaribu lakini Allah ana mipango yake na sina budi kuikubali. Ndio ubinadamu, ndio maisha. Hasbunallahu waniimal Wakiil,” she added.

The Sukari hitmaker did not explain what caused the separation. Diamond had also not issued a public statement by the time of publication.

The announcement came hours after Diamond’s close friend and Tanzanian MP Baba Levo claimed that Zuchu was pregnant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zuchu did not address the pregnancy claim in her statement.

The news also followed her absence from birthday celebrations for Diamond’s mother, popularly known as Mama Dangote. Her absence had sparked debate among fans.

The couple reportedly married in a private ceremony last year after years of speculation about their relationship.