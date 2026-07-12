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Sheilah Gashumba hosted the man who spent Shs69m on drinks at Guvnor

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:02 - 12 July 2026
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Some social media users questioned the authenticity of the bill
Sheilah Gashumba says she hosted the Club Guvnor event where a reveller reportedly spent nearly Shs70 million on drinks.
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  • Sheilah Gashumba said she hosted the event dubbed Saturday Night Fever at Club Guvnor.

  • Some social media users questioned the authenticity of the bill.

  • Saturday Night Fever featured several Ugandan musicians.

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Events host, media personality and deejay Sheilah Gashumba has said she hosted the person who spent Shs69,865,000 at Club Guvnor.

“Hehe, when Sheilah Gashumba hosts, the big ballers come out LOUUDDDD!!” Gashumba posted on X while reacting to Ivan’s receipt, which was also shared on the platform.

However, some social media users claimed the transaction could have involved money laundering and questioned whether the money was spent on drinks.

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“Ekizibu tewasoma. But if you went to school, you would know that this is clear evidence of MONEY LAUNDERING. Obviously, someone didn’t buy drinks worth that amount, but the receipts showing the bar made that money and more can help account for the owner’s wealth,” one social media user commented.

Another commenter said: “This was very impressive before we all watched Ozark.”

This is not the first time a receipt showing such a large nightclub bill has circulated on social media and prompted money-laundering claims.

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However, no evidence has been presented to support the allegations.

The event Gashumba hosted at Club Guvnor was dubbed Saturday Night Fever. It featured performances by Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Kenneth Mugabi, among others.

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