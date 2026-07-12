Video: Phina Mugerwa collapses at mother’s burial

Phina Mugerwa collapsed during her mother’s burial in Wakiso

Phina Mugerwa collapsed during her mother’s burial in Wakiso

Phina Mugerwa, alias Phina Masanyalaze, collapsed during her mother’s burial this afternoon in Jimbo, Nsubule, Wakiso District.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phina Masanyaraze Mugerwa mother, Annet Kiwanuka

Family members, friends and mourners, including fellow singer Cindy Sanyu, rushed to her aid as she struggled with grief while bidding her mother farewell.

Mugerwa’s mother, Annet Kiwanuka, died on Friday, July 10, 2026, after a long battle with cancer-related health complications.

A vigil followed her death in Kawaala, where mourners gathered in large numbers to express their condolences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emotions ran high as singer Phina Mugerwa collapsed during her mother’s burial this afternoon in Wakiso, Jimbo Nsubule. Family members, friends, and mourners quickly came to her aid as she struggled to cope with the overwhelming grief while bidding her mother a final farewell. pic.twitter.com/qocEOG7Xlj — BigEyeUG (@BigEyeUG) July 12, 2026

Notable figures at the vigil included Catherine Kusasira, Big Eye StarBoss, Cindy Sanyu, Ragga Dee, Yoyo and Sam Gombya.

During the vigil, Sanyu and Ragga Dee thanked members of the creative industry for supporting Mugerwa during the difficult period.

A memorial mass was held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Rubaga Cathedral, followed by the burial in Jimbo, Nsubule.