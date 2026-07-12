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Video: Phina Mugerwa collapses at mother’s burial

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:11 - 12 July 2026
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Phina Mugerwa collapsed during her mother’s burial in Wakiso
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Phina Mugerwa, alias Phina Masanyalaze, collapsed during her mother’s burial this afternoon in Jimbo, Nsubule, Wakiso District.

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Phina Masanyaraze Mugerwa mother, Annet Kiwanuka
Phina Masanyaraze Mugerwa mother, Annet Kiwanuka

Family members, friends and mourners, including fellow singer Cindy Sanyu, rushed to her aid as she struggled with grief while bidding her mother farewell.

Mugerwa’s mother, Annet Kiwanuka, died on Friday, July 10, 2026, after a long battle with cancer-related health complications.

A vigil followed her death in Kawaala, where mourners gathered in large numbers to express their condolences.

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Notable figures at the vigil included Catherine Kusasira, Big Eye StarBoss, Cindy Sanyu, Ragga Dee, Yoyo and Sam Gombya.

During the vigil, Sanyu and Ragga Dee thanked members of the creative industry for supporting Mugerwa during the difficult period.

A memorial mass was held on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Rubaga Cathedral, followed by the burial in Jimbo, Nsubule.

Kiwanuka was laid to rest later that day.

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