Casualties as UPDF truck overturns in northern Uganda

A UPDF truck reportedly overturned while transporting soldiers from Agago District to Gulu City.

A Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) truck has overturned while transporting soldiers from Agago District to Gulu City.

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Reports on Saturday evening gave differing accounts of the crash, with no official statement from the UPDF by the time of publication.

The truck reportedly belongs to the 5th Infantry Division Training School at Labwordwong in Agago District and was carrying soldiers to the 4th Infantry Division barracks in Gulu

Reports indicated that up to 24 soldiers suffered serious injuries after the vehicle overturned.

Other social media users claimed some soldiers had died and that more than 20 others were in critical condition. Those claims could not be independently verified.

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A UPDF truck reportedly overturned while transporting soldiers

Photos shared online showed a military truck lying upside down beside the road.

Other images, which appeared to show injured soldiers, circulated on social media

The reported journey was said to have started at Labwordwong Military Barracks in Agago District, with the soldiers heading to the 4th Infantry Division barracks in Gulu City.

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