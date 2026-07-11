Namanve Industrial Park infrastructure project reaches 80% completion

The project has delivered roads, drainage, electricity, water, internet connectivity, streetlights and security systems.

The project has delivered roads, drainage, electricity, water, internet connectivity, streetlights and security systems.

The €215 million Namanve infrastructure project has reached 80 per cent completion, improving factory access, reducing flooding and supporting thousands of jobs.

The Namanve Industrial Park Infrastructure Project has reached 80 per cent completion.

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The project has delivered roads, drainage, electricity, water, internet connectivity, streetlights and security systems.

The park hosts about 480 factories, with nearly 280 already operating.

Contractors expect the project to be substantially completed by the end of 2026.

The Namanve Industrial Park Infrastructure Project has reached 80 per cent completion, improving access to factories and attracting more investment to Uganda’s largest industrial park.

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The €215 million project has delivered modern roads, drainage channels, water systems, electricity distribution, fibre-optic connectivity, solar-powered streetlights and CCTV surveillance.

The Government of Uganda and UK Export Finance fund the project, with financing from Standard Chartered Bank. The Uganda Investment Authority implements it, while Lagan DOTT Namanve Ltd handles construction.

The works cover the 2,400-hectare Kampala Industrial and Business Park in Namanve.

Before construction started, investors struggled to reach their plots because of muddy roads and regular flooding. Trucks often became stuck during the rainy season, while some sections of the park remained inaccessible.

Lagan DOTT Namanve Ltd authorised representative Andrew Bamanya said much of the park was built on wet ground, which complicated the works.

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"We started construction in 2018, but many people don't appreciate that the majority of this area was essentially swamp," Bamanya said.

"Before laying a single layer of asphalt, we had to stabilise the ground by surcharging the soil to create a firm foundation. That process took considerable time, but it was necessary to build infrastructure that will serve Uganda for decades."

Bamanya said only about 15 factories were under construction when the project began, although more than 30 investors had acquired land.

The project has delivered roads, drainage, electricity, water, internet connectivity, streetlights and security systems.

The park now hosts about 480 factories, with nearly 280 already operating.

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He cited statistics from the Uganda Investment Authority and Uganda Revenue Authority showing that businesses in the park contribute about $3 billion in annual tax revenue.

"When you compare an infrastructure investment of about €215 million against annual revenues of approximately US$3 billion, the economic value becomes very clear," Bamanya said.

"The park has also created around 28,000 direct jobs and an estimated 150,000 indirect jobs across supply chains."

The improved infrastructure has connected factories to paved roads, electricity, water, fibre-optic networks and security services.

Lagan international business director Gerry Cawley said the infrastructure had strengthened investor confidence.

"Infrastructure is far more than roads and drainage. It creates confidence for investors. When businesses know they can access reliable roads, utilities and services, they invest with certainty. What we are seeing in Namanve is the foundation for sustainable industrial growth that will benefit Uganda for generations."

Most industrial plots in the park have now been allocated, while government agencies continue to receive requests from investors seeking space.

The project has also reduced flooding in surrounding communities.

Residents of Butto Village said floods once submerged homes and roads, restricting movement and affecting businesses.

Butto resident Oscar Okiring said the improved drainage and roads had changed life in the area.

"Before these roads were built, this area was isolated whenever it rained. Floods affected our homes, businesses and transport. Today, we have better roads, improved drainage and increased security because there are more people and businesses operating here. Many young people from our community have also found employment during construction and in the factories."

Truck drivers have also reported shorter delivery times and lower transport costs.

Long-distance driver Shafiq Walusimbi, who transports goods to factories in the park, said the previous roads made deliveries difficult to predict.

"Previously, trucks would spend hours navigating muddy roads, especially during the rainy season. Flooding made deliveries unpredictable. Today, movement is much smoother, transport costs have reduced and businesses can plan their deliveries with confidence."

DOTT Services contract manager Jameson Olonya said the project was laying the foundation for Uganda’s industrial growth.

The project has delivered roads, drainage, electricity, water, internet connectivity, streetlights and security systems.

"Our goal has never been simply to complete an infrastructure project, but to create an industrial environment where businesses can thrive, investors have confidence, and communities benefit through employment and improved livelihoods. We are proud to be contributing to a project that will continue driving Uganda's industrialisation and economic growth for generations to come," Olonya said.

He said the project was expected to be substantially completed by the end of 2026.

The government considers industrial parks central to its Tenfold Growth Strategy, which seeks to expand Uganda’s economy from about $50 billion to $500 billion by 2040.

The strategy focuses on industrialisation, value addition, exports and investment.

Bamanya credited President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, government agencies and development partners for supporting the project.