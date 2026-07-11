'Prison made me numb,’ says Kivumbi before rearrest

Kivumbi was rearrested on Friday afternoon while travelling from his home in Butambala to Kampala

Kivumbi was rearrested on Friday afternoon while travelling from his home in Butambala to Kampala

Hours before his reported rearrest, Muwanga Kivumbi said his seven months in prison had strengthened rather than weakened his resolve to continue opposing the government.

Opposition politician Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi said months in prison had left him fearless, hours before he was arrested again on Friday.

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Speaking in an interview with CBS FM after his release on bail, the National Unity Platform (NUP) deputy president for Central Uganda defended the fiery remarks he made while addressing supporters at his home in Butambala.

Kivumbi had earlier vowed to resume opposition activities and criticised Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba during a homecoming rally attended by hundreds of supporters.

Explaining his defiant tone, Kivumbi said prison had transformed his outlook.

“The reason I speak so fearlessly is that the moment you spend time in prison you get either of two things; you may come out debilitated and scared or you may come out with renewed strength and vision.”

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“That energy you heard was the power of handcuffs.”

When asked whether he feared being arrested again, Kivumbi dismissed the possibility as nothing new.

“But that is where I just came from; am I not used? Is that new? You will not die by being in prison. We have to take all that fear out of you.”

Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, returned to a rousing welcome in Butambala

Kivumbi was rearrested on Friday afternoon while travelling from his home in Butambala to Kampala.

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Security officers intercepted Kivumbi at a roadblock in Mpigi District before taking him to an unknown destination.

The reported rearrest came less than a day after the International Crimes Division of the High Court granted Kivumbi bail following seven months in detention on treason charges.

Earlier on Friday, Kivumbi told supporters that prison had failed to break his resolve. He said he would rest over the weekend before returning to the NUP headquarters to continue what he described as the struggle against the government.

He also vowed to continue pursuing political change "until the last drop of my blood", saying he hoped his efforts would inspire others even if he did not live to see the outcome.