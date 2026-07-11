Mariam Wangadya resigns as Uganda Human Rights Commission chairperson

Mariam Wangadya has resigned as Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Mariam Wangadya has resigned as Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission.

Mariam Wangadya has resigned as UHRC chairperson shortly after publicly accusing President Museveni of undermining the Commission through political appointments.

The Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), Mariam Wangadya, has resigned from her position, days after publicly criticising President Yoweri Museveni over appointments to the constitutional body.

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In a resignation letter dated July 6, 2026, and addressed to President Museveni, Wangadya confirmed her decision to step down.

“I hereby tender my resignation as Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission,” the letter reads in part.

She thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country.

“I thank you for the opportunity to serve Uganda over the years in promotion and protection of human rights,” the letter concludes.

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The letter does not indicate when the resignation will take effect.

Her departure follows remarks in which she accused President Museveni of undermining the Commission by appointing failed politicians instead of qualified professionals.

“I have concerns to my president. He has persistently shown us that he does not respect this institution,” Wangadya said.

She argued that the President’s appointments had reduced the Commission to a refuge for politicians who lost elections.

“When I look at the people he appoints to this Commission, it appears he has turned the Commission into a dumping ground for failed politicians. Politicians who lose elections and run to him for appointments end up being appointed to this Commission,” she said.

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Wangadya made the remarks while referring to former Member of Parliament Simeo Nsubuga, whose appointment to the Commission has reportedly caused tensions between the two.

She maintained that the Commission carries one of the country’s widest constitutional responsibilities and deserves more respect.

“This Commission has a huge mandate in the Constitution of Uganda. Chapter 4 of the Constitution is the biggest chapter. It contains the bill of rights,” she said.

Wangadya also questioned Nsubuga’s suitability for the role, saying he had failed to contribute to the Commission’s work and instead focused on conflicts within the institution.

“You dumped here people who have no credibility. They do nothing except to fight their bosses. They have added no value to this commission. Mr. President, show respect to the Uganda Human Rights Commission,” she said.

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Her comments drew criticism from some government officials. Local Government Minister Balaam Barugahara said Wangadya should have raised her concerns with the President through official channels instead of making them public.