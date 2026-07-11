Pearl Bank trains Agribusinesses to tap available funding

Pearl Bank and Ronalds in Africa have trained more than 30 agribusinesses

Pearl Bank and Ronalds in Africa have trained more than 30 agribusinesses

Pearl Bank and Ronalds in Africa have trained more than 30 agribusinesses to improve their systems, access financing and expand production.

Pearl Bank and Ronalds in Africa have trained more than 30 agribusinesses to improve their operations and access funding.

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The three-day technical assistance bootcamp ended at Skyz Hotel in Naguru, Kampala, on July 10, 2026.

The training covered business growth, governance, financial management and preparations for funding. Participants also learnt how to secure larger credit facilities.

Pearl Bank Regional Head for Greater Kampala Martin Lukyamuzi said farmers must use available financing to expand production and support Uganda’s economic growth.

“Agriculture continues to play a key role in the growth of our economy. The sector employs over 70% of our population who are directly or indirectly involved, and it forms part of the ATMS (Agro-industrialization, Tourism, Mineral Development, and Science, Technology & Innovation), which are key drivers of the government's tenfold growth strategy to expand the economy from USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion by 2040,” Lukyamuzi said.

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He said the training would help agricultural small and medium enterprises strengthen their systems and attract investment.

“From the bootcamp, where together with Ronalds in Africa we have offered technical assistance training to over 30 Agri-SMEs across the country, we are confident that with the right financing and implementation of what the agri-preneurs were encouraged to do, a tangible impact can be attained and also complement the government's effort to grow the economy to USD 500 billion by 2040,” Lukyamuzi said.

Pearl Bank and Ronalds in Africa have trained more than 30 agribusinesses

Ronalds in Africa trained the businesses in setting up systems, improving governance, becoming funding-ready and securing larger facilities from financiers.

GRO Foundation chief executive officer Laban Musinguzi urged farmers to identify their target markets before expanding production.

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He also encouraged them to add value to their produce and take advantage of local and regional export opportunities.

Musinguzi said Uganda was seeking to enter a larger market, but farmers needed to understand their customers and what they required.

Machame Farm managing director Upendo Malikia shared the company’s experience of expanding from 40 acres to 1,300 acres.

Malikia attributed the growth to mechanisation, careful management, partnerships with suppliers, bookkeeping and access to a large-scale financing facility from Pearl Bank.

The expansion has created jobs and supported social and economic change in Nwoya district, where the farm operates.

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Lukyamuzi said Pearl Bank would continue developing financial products for farmers and other businesses in key sectors.