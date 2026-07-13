Northern Bypass reopens today after Minister Byamukama intervention

The Namungoona–Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass reopened to traffic on Monday

The Namungoona–Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass reopened to traffic on Monday

The Namungoona–Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass has reopened after Works Minister Fred Byamukama gave the contractor a one-week deadline to complete delayed maintenance works.

The Namungoona–Bwaise section reopened on July 13, 2026.

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Minister Fred Byamukama ordered the contractor to finish the works within one week.

The project had suffered delays caused by traffic, swampy terrain and road reconstruction.

Road marking will continue with minimal disruption to motorists.

The Namungoona–Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass reopened to traffic on Monday, July 13, 2026, after Works and Transport Minister Fred Byamukama ordered the contractor to complete delayed maintenance works within a week.

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Byamukama announced on Monday that asphalt laying had been completed as directed, allowing the road to reopen and ease months of heavy traffic congestion on one of Kampala's busiest transport corridors.

"Last week, I directed the contractor to complete the maintenance works on the Namungoona–Bwaise section of the Kampala Northern Bypass by today, Monday, July 13, to ease the persistent traffic congestion.

"I'm pleased that the asphalt laying has now been completed as directed, and the section will reopen to traffic this morning. Road marking will follow in the coming days with minimal disruption.

"Thank you to all motorists and the public for your patience and cooperation as we worked to restore smoother and safer movement on this critical corridor," Byamukama said.

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The reopening follows weeks of public frustration over delays in the rehabilitation project being undertaken by Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd.

The works form part of a Shs67 billion road improvement programme covering about 21 kilometres of the Kampala Northern Bypass and related roads, including the Kireka–Namugongo Road.

Although the current phase began in February 2026 and was expected to take about two months, the project suffered repeated delays due to heavy traffic, swampy ground that required stabilisation, and the removal and replacement of damaged asphalt.

The prolonged works caused severe traffic jams, lane closures, diversions and business disruptions. Many commuters complained of higher transport costs, missed appointments and long delays along the key route linking different parts of Kampala.

During an inspection of the site last week, Byamukama criticised the slow pace of the works and rejected the contractor's request for more time.

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He ordered the contractor to increase manpower, deploy more equipment and work around the clock to complete the remaining asphalt works by July 13. He also ruled out any further extension of the contract and directed that all equipment be removed immediately after completion.