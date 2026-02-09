Traffic diversion as Northern Bypass repairs restart

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced that maintenance works on the Kampala Northern Bypass will start on February 13, 2026, causing traffic diversions for at least two months.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has announced the resumption of maintenance works along the Kampala Northern Bypass, warning motorists to expect traffic diversions and delays.

In a public notice dated February 9, 2026, the ministry said the works will begin on February 13, 2026, and will last at least two months.

“The Ministry of Works and Transport (MoWT) wishes to inform all road users on the planned resumption of periodic maintenance works along the Kampala Northern Bypass, Phase One, commencing on 13th February 2026, for a period of at least two (02) months,” the statement reads.

Authorities said traffic will be diverted between Bwaise Interchange and Namungoona Interchange as M/S Stirling Civil Engineering Ltd undertakes the works on behalf of the ministry.

The project will include “the removal of the existing asphalt, base preparation, priming, and laying of a new asphalt overlay,” according to the notice.

Officials added that the affected section of the carriageway will be fully closed to allow safe and efficient work, with vehicles redirected to the opposite side of the road.

“Motorists are advised to exercise patience, observe all traffic signage, and comply with instructions issued by traffic personnel on site,” the ministry said.

Road users have also been urged to plan their journeys early and consider alternative routes to reduce inconvenience.

“While traffic will be diverted to the opposite carriageway, road users are still advised to plan their journeys in advance and, where possible, use alternative routes off the Northern Bypass to minimise inconvenience,” the statement adds.

The ministry apologised for the disruption but said the works are necessary to improve road infrastructure and enhance the driving experience.

