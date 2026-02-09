Guinness Matchday on Tour transforms Mbale’s Hamsam Arena into Premier League theatre

The vibrant activation transformed the venue into a hub of excitement as football lovers gathered to watch top flight English football in a unique outdoor setting

In such a crucial sporting weekend, Guinness Matchday on Tour brought Premier League fans an unforgettable live football experience on wheels at Hamsam Arena in Mbale City on Saturday, February 7th.

It was the first time the Matchday Truck rolled into Mbale, having traversed many parts of the country as part of Guinness’ nationwide fan engagement tour. The arrival of the truck marked a major moment for football enthusiasts in theElgon region who turned up in large numbers to be part of the action.

The Premier League faithful flooded the arena, proudly showcasing strong fan culture by donning jerseys ranging from retro classics to the latest releases. The atmosphere was charged with chants, cheers and friendly banter as rival supporters shared the same space united by love for the game.

On the big screens, Manchester United beat Tottenham 2 0 at Old Trafford with goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes to continue their strong run under Michael Carrick. Arsenal comfortably defeated Sunderland 3 0 to extend their lead at the top of the table, while Chelsea won 3 1 away at Wolves with Cole Palmer stealing the show with a brilliant hat trick.

“Wow just wow. The past few matchdays have really been good for us and what a time to be a Manchester United fan. We hope that the Manchester United fan who refused to cut his hair until his side won five in a row will visit barbers soon,” Masaba, a Red Devil, stated with excitement.

On the other hand, the Gunners, who got Manchester City breathing down their necks in the title race, remained confident and focused despite the pressure.

“All we have to do is win our games, focus on ourselves and not bother about what the rest are doing,” an Arsenal fan stated.

The overall experience was highly engaging for fans, combining football, entertainment and social interaction to create a festival like atmosphere that went beyond the ninety minutes on the pitch.

Dancehall and Afrobeat sensation Nandor Love fired up the experience with a thrilling live performance. The Ghost Empire star delighted fans with her popular hits. Homegrown talent MC Izak, DJ Viva Pro and DJ Caleb also brought their signature Mbale-style energy, ensuring the crowd stayed entertained.

Denise Paula Nazzinda, the Guinness Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, said the Mbale experience lived up to expectations just like the previous events they’ve heldacross the country.

“Mbale was such a vibe. It was fantastic to see fans turn out in their favorite colours. We have activations every weekend, so even if the Matchday Truck isn’t in your area, the Guinness Matchday could still be at your nearest bar. Keep an eye out,” she said.