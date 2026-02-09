Advertisement

Ugandan-UK teenager to launch Anti-cancer initiative

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 12:05 - 09 February 2026
Charlie Mugga Teenage Cancer Initiative Was founded in 2023
Charlie Mugga Co-founded the Charlie Mugga Teenage Cancer Initiative in 2023, with his sibling Vince Mugga, and parents Paul Mugga and Nancy Kitaka.
Advertisement

By Nicholas Akasula

Advertisement

A young man named Charlie Mugga was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma, at age the of 9. As much as he didn't understand the extent of his condition, It was terrifying.

"It is a very long story. I couldn't understand most of the things that were explained to me, but I was wide awake when my biopsy was done" he recounts

Aged 19 now, he is thankful for having successfully completed his treatment, however he did not leave it at that.

Advertisement

He Co-founded the Charlie Mugga Teenage Cancer Initiative in 2023, with his sibling Vince Mugga, and parents Paul Mugga and Nancy Kitaka.

Since then, they've been on a mission to raise awareness, about cancer in children and teenagers.

Through CMTCI as it's commonly known, they've reached out to cancer patients in Mulago Hospital, & Nalufenya Hospital in Jinja.

And on 1st March 2026, in partnership with The Uganda Nursing And Midwives' Association UK, he is going to launch the initiative.

Advertisement

It will be launched via Zoom, on Sunday 01/03/2026. 10am UK time, and 1pm Ugandan time.

It will be hosted by journalist Andrew Kyamagero, with the Chief Guest being H.E. Ambassador Philip Rukikaire, Deputy High Commissioner— Uganda High Commission, London.

According to Mugga's mother, some of the speakers shall include Dennis Mugagga (Ganda Foundation), Ahumuza Brian (a.k.a. Abyanz), Ernest Nsimbitulye (a.k.a. GNL Zamba), Zulitums (CMTCI Ambassador), Julius Mutekanga (Athletic Coach and Olympian), Moses Wasswa Mulimira (Global Health Partnerships), Jean Bugonzi (Senior mental health nurse), and Justine Nakumuli Kigozo Odwongo-President Uganda Nurses and Midwives Association UK

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inspire me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Traffic diversion as Northern Bypass repairs restart
News
09.02.2026
Traffic diversion as Northern Bypass repairs restart
Thanks for the votes; now let me do my work – Minister Minsa Kabanda to banned vendors
Business
09.02.2026
Thanks for the votes; now let me do my work – Minister Minsa Kabanda to banned vendors
NIRA ends subcounty services, stuck with 5 million uncollected cards
News
09.02.2026
NIRA ends subcounty services, stuck with 5 million uncollected cards
CID summons music promoters over Shs1.5 billion fund probe
Business
09.02.2026
CID summons music promoters over Shs1.5 billion fund probe
Guinness Matchday on Tour transforms Mbale’s Hamsam Arena into Premier League theatre
Sports
09.02.2026
Guinness Matchday on Tour transforms Mbale’s Hamsam Arena into Premier League theatre
Biography: Who is Yusuf Nsibambi, the controversial outgoing Mawokota MP?
News
09.02.2026
Biography: Who is Yusuf Nsibambi, the controversial outgoing Mawokota MP?