Ugandan-UK teenager to launch Anti-cancer initiative

By Nicholas Akasula

A young man named Charlie Mugga was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma, at age the of 9. As much as he didn't understand the extent of his condition, It was terrifying.

"It is a very long story. I couldn't understand most of the things that were explained to me, but I was wide awake when my biopsy was done" he recounts

Aged 19 now, he is thankful for having successfully completed his treatment, however he did not leave it at that.

He Co-founded the Charlie Mugga Teenage Cancer Initiative in 2023, with his sibling Vince Mugga, and parents Paul Mugga and Nancy Kitaka.

Since then, they've been on a mission to raise awareness, about cancer in children and teenagers.

Through CMTCI as it's commonly known, they've reached out to cancer patients in Mulago Hospital, & Nalufenya Hospital in Jinja.

And on 1st March 2026, in partnership with The Uganda Nursing And Midwives' Association UK, he is going to launch the initiative.

It will be launched via Zoom, on Sunday 01/03/2026. 10am UK time, and 1pm Ugandan time.

It will be hosted by journalist Andrew Kyamagero, with the Chief Guest being H.E. Ambassador Philip Rukikaire, Deputy High Commissioner— Uganda High Commission, London.