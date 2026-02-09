Biography: Who is Yusuf Nsibambi, the controversial outgoing Mawokota MP?

Outgoing Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi, once a vocal opposition lawyer and reform advocate, ended his political career amid controversy after withdrawing bursaries and community support following his electoral defeat.

Yusuf Nsibambi is an Ugandan lawyer and politician who currently represents Mawokota South Constituency in parliament and has served as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Parliamentary Whip.

Over the years, he built a reputation as a vocal opposition figure, blending legal practice, business, and public service.

Nsibambi was born on April 4, 1965, to Hajji Ausi and Hajjat Jalia Kalega in Kalagala village, Nkozi, Mawokota, Mpigi district.

He studied at Nkozi Primary School and later joined Kibuli Secondary School for both O-level and A-level. He earned a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University in 1989.

After university, he worked briefly at Sebalu and Lule Advocates before joining Greenland Bank. In 1995, he completed a master’s degree in International Financial Crime at the University of Florida.

He later founded Nsibambi Advocates and ventured into business, establishing Jalia City, a hospitality facility in Mpigi District.

In the past, Nsibambi described himself as someone not deeply rooted in politics early on, saying, “I wasn’t so much in politics but on a local level those that knew me loved my work as a committed lawyer.”

He maintained strong ties to the FDC, dating back to the era of Dr Kizza Besigye.

When he entered elective politics, Nsibambi presented himself as a reformist voice. He said in the past, “A good parliament is everyone’s dream. A good leader is every citizen’s dream but here it is the vise-versa. They pass laws in conformity of the ruling government.”

He argued that parliamentary business should remain independent and favour citizens.

He also criticised the country’s leadership. He said in the past that President Museveni was “boldly obsessed with power than looking for solutions on the problems that affect the citizens.”

He added, “The society and trust among Ugandans are falling into piece at the very fast rate and the root cause of it all is Mr Museveni’s greedy for power.”

Nsibambi often used strong imagery to press his point. He said in the past, “He (Mr Museveni) is like a disgruntled hyena roaring for more rabbits to eat.”

He also warned that Uganda lacked succession planning, noting, “Since 1962, Uganda has not had succession plans and the whole Country is sitting on the furnace.”

On governance, he said in the past that many leaders had “abused their potential, wander in all directions to please Mr Museveni,” and argued that parliament was “not structured out,” leaving some leaders “raw and unbalanced.”

Nsibambi also spoke about social pressures facing citizens. He said in the past, “Ugandans are committing all sorts of crime so that they get money to pay for school fees for their children.”

He called for a National Conference and urged religious leaders to play a role in shaping the country’s future.

Despite his political ideals, his later years in office drew mixed reactions. Outrage erupted in parts of Mawokota South after he allegedly withdrew bursary support for at least 60 students following his defeat in the recent parliamentary elections.

Nsibambi linked the scholarships to his personal resources and argued that voters had failed to appreciate his contributions.

He was quoted as saying that voters must learn to value what leaders do for them instead of “turning against them at the ballot.”

The move triggered condemnation from residents and education advocates, who said it risked punishing children for decisions made by adults.

The controversy deepened amid reports that he ordered the disconnection of electricity in a village, claiming the connection had been financed using his own money.

He reportedly warned residents to stop criticising him and allegedly threatened to destroy a power transformer if attacks continued. Critics argued that tying social support to political loyalty undermines access to essential services.

As debate grew, parents feared affected learners could drop out of school. Calls followed for authorities to intervene and for leaders to separate personal grievances from community support. By the latest reports, education authorities and law enforcement had not issued an official statement.

The Electoral Commission later declared NRM’s Suzan Nakawuki the elected Member of Parliament for Mawokota South after defeating Nsibambi and six other candidates, including DP’s Benon Nsamba, independents John Bosco Lubyayi and Sobabu Tusuubira Ssozi, and NUP’s Martin Ssejjemba.

Days after the loss, the outgoing legislator and self-styled philanthropist announced he had scaled back some aid projects in Mawokota, quit elective politics, and hailed President Museveni’s victory.

In an interview with NTV, he explained that his decision to withdraw aid was tied to the election outcome.