Gravity Omutujju unveils finished mansion

The multi-storey home caught attention for its bold, contemporary design and dramatic use of architectural lighting.

Singer Gravity Omutujju has given fans a glimpse into his latest and most ambitious milestone yet, unveiling his finished mansion in a short but striking video shared online.

The unveiling comes after a period widely viewed as financially rewarding for the singer.

Gravity Omutujju was a regular performer during the recently concluded election campaigns, appearing at many rallies headlined by President Yoweri Museveni.

The demanding schedule would have significantly boosted his earnings, helping to complement the completion of the lavish home.

Gravity's home

Finished in a crisp, clean white, the mansion uses lighting as a defining material rather than a mere accessory.

Long, narrow windows and a deep-blue vertical section on the left wing break up the white façade, adding a modern, colour-blocked aesthetic that feels both confident and deliberate.

Recessed balconies, a pergola-style middle tier and wide, curved entrance steps fitted with under-step LED lighting create a cinematic approach at dusk.

When critics questioned the dramatic lighting online, Gravity brushed them off simply, replying, “but it is my house!”—a statement that perfectly sums up the mansion’s bold, unapologetic personality.

