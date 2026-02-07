Advertisement

CDF Appoints New Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 18:26 - 07 February 2026
Deputy CLF and CDF
General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promoted Brigadier General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga to Major General and appointed him Deputy Commander of UPDF Land Forces, replacing Major General Francis Takirwa, who died after an illness
The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Senior Presidential Advisor for Special Operations (SPA/SO) General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has promoted Brigadier General Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga to the rank of Major General and appointed him the Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Forces, Acting Director Defence Public Information Colonel CHRIS MAGEZI said in a statement

According to the statement, the appointment took effect in December 2025 after Major General Takirwa fell ill.

Major General Ssemwanga replaces Major General Francis Takirwa (RIP) who passed away this morning after illness. He was until recently the Contingent Commander of UPDF troops serving under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

Before his deployment to Somalia towards the end of 2024, Major General Ssemwanga served as the 1st Infantry Division Commander with headquarters at Kakiri, Wakiso District.

