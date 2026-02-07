Vivo Energy Uganda concludes ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign with grand prize handover

Two drivers, Richard Atiku from Masindi and Ismail Mulumba from Gayaza, emerged as the overall winners and were each awarded a Toyota passenger van, commonly referred to as a drone.

Vivo Energy Uganda has concluded its nationwide Shell FuelSave Diesel ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ promotion, marking the end of a three-month campaign designed to recognise, support and reward public transport drivers across the country.

The campaign closed with a grand finale and prize handover ceremony held at Shell Banda in Kampala.

Two drivers, Richard Atiku from Masindi and Ismail Mulumba from Gayaza, emerged as the overall winners and were each awarded a Toyota passenger van, commonly referred to as a drone.

The prize handover capped a campaign that combined customer rewards with practical interventions aimed at improving road safety, strengthening livelihoods and supporting community well-being.

Speaking at the event, Vivo Energy Uganda Managing Director Joanita Mukasa Menya said the initiative went beyond conventional promotions.

“‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ was more than a promotion; it was a purposeful way to recognise the men and women who keep Uganda moving every day,” she said. “We wanted to celebrate their resilience, reward their loyalty and provide tangible value that strengthens their livelihoods.”

Launched in March 2025, the campaign positioned Shell FuelSave Diesel as a fuel option offering improved mileage, enhanced engine protection and greater fuel efficiency.

Shell FuelSave Diesel ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ promotion

Participation was open to drivers who fuelled with Shell FuelSave Diesel worth at least UGX 50,000 at participating Shell service stations, with each transaction earning entries into weekly and grand prize draws.

According to Vivo Energy Uganda, about 150,000 drivers participated in the promotion, with more than 15,000 receiving instant rewards, including fuel, engine oil, cooking gas, branded merchandise and airtime.

The company said the rewards were selected to help drivers manage daily operating costs, vehicle maintenance and household needs.

In addition to customer rewards, the campaign incorporated safety and community initiatives. Over 100 drivers received defensive driving training in partnership with the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation and the Uganda Police, while a blood donation drive was held at Shell South Street in collaboration with the Uganda Blood Transfusion Services.