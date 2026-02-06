Advertisement

Mercy Kanyesigye replaces National Female Youth MP

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 19:51 - 06 February 2026
Mercy and Phiona
Independent candidate Mercy Kanyesigye, a lawyer and National Youth Council official, won the National Female Youth MP seat for 2026–2031 after defeating three rivals, while Minister Phiona Nyamutoro secured the Nebbi District Woman MP position.
Mercy Kanyesigye, who was an independent candidate, has been declared the winner of the National Female Youth Member of Parliament seat for the 2026–2031 term.

The Electoral Commission issued the parliamentary election results from Hoima City Stadium polling station.

Kanyesigye polled 216 votes to defeat Ampaire Dianah, who received 198 votes.

Muhumuza Julia obtained 24 votes, while Namande Edith Nakayiza secured one vote.

A total of 439 valid votes were cast. One ballot was rejected. Officials counted 440 ballot papers, with none spoilt.

The polling station had received 450 ballot papers, leaving 10 unused. Of those who voted, 320 were male and 120 were female.

Kanyesigye is a lawyer and has been serving as Secretary for Legal Affairs at the National Youth Council Uganda.

Meanwhile, Phiona Nyamutoro, the State Minister for Minerals in the Ministry of Energy and Minerals Development, won the Nebbi District Woman MP seat.

She defeated incumbent Agnes Acibu, both members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

