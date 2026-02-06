Premier League meets live music as Guinness Matchday on Tour heads to Mbale

At 6 PM, there are two games on the card

At 6 PM, there are two games on the card

After touring the country for over a year, the Matchday Truck now heads to the eastern city, with fans set to experience a cocktail of live Premier League action on large HD screens, entertainment, and Guinness.

For the first time, the Guinness Matchday on Tour will roll into Mbale City on Saturday, February 7, 2026, bringing Premier League fans epic live football on wheels at Hamsam Arena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After touring the country for over a year, the Matchday Truck now heads to the eastern city, with fans set to experience a cocktail of live Premier League action on large HD screens, entertainment, and Guinness.

Mbale, traditionally a hub of Premier League fans who've followed the game for decades, will come alive as the Guinness Matchday on Tour delivers an immersive live football experience like no other.

The event is expected to attract football lovers from across the city and neighboring areas, all eager to soak in the passion and drama of Premier League matchdays.

Fans will be treated to a packed lineup of fixtures, kicking off with an early fixture (3:30 PM) between in-form Manchester United, who’ve won three on a bounce, and Tottenham Hotspur, who are fresh from frustrating Manchester City in a 2-all stalemate last time out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 6 PM, there are two games on the card. Table toppers Arsenal, six points clear of chasers Manchester City, will come up against eighth-placed Sunderland, who outclassed Burnley 3-0 on Monday night.

Chelsea, who’ve won three in a row under new manager Liam Rosenior, will be seeking to extend their good run when they come up against Wolves.

That’s not all. Dancehall and Afrobeat sensation Nandor Love will light up the experience with a live performance.

The Ghost Empire star, known for her energetic stage presence, will thrill fans with popular hits like Kinawolo, Gumite, Sente za Pill, among others.

Homegrown talent is set to bring local flavor to the experience. Seasoned crowd-puller MC Izak King, a familiar face at major Mbale events, will keep the atmosphere lively throughout the event.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the decks, DJ Viva Pro, one of Mbale’s most prominent spinmasters, known for his high-energy mixes and deep connection to the local party scene, will set the tempo, alongside DJ Caleb, another fan-favorite.

Speaking ahead of the event, Denise Paula Nazzinda, the Guinness Brand Manager at Uganda Breweries Limited, stated that the Mbale event highlights the brand’s commitment to elevating fan experiences across the country.

“As the official beer partner of the Premier League, Guinness is committed to bringing the game closer to fans, wherever they are. Mbale is a perfect fit for the experience, as a vibrant and well-populated city with a passionate football following and a buzzing matchday culture,” she said.