Biography: Who is Adam Kungu?

Journalist Kungu Al-Mahadi Adam completed his master’s degree, graduated on July 26, 2025, and advanced his media career by leaving BaBa TV to join Sanyuka TV after years of reporting and hosting political programmes across Uganda

Journalist Kungu Al-Mahadi Adam has steadily built a name in Uganda’s media industry through discipline, study, and a strong interest in African affairs.

His journey reached a major milestone when he successfully defended his Master of Science in Mass Communication thesis and completed the degree.

He later graduated on July 26, 2025, joining thousands of graduands at Kampala International University’s Western Campus in Ishaka, Bushenyi District, as the institution marked 25 years of existence.

“I am Kungu Al-Mahadi Adam aka Adam Kungu, a 33-year-old Ugandan multimedia journalist with a deep passion for African affairs, particularly in the Horn of Africa,” he said while reflecting on his path.

His media career began in 2016 at Sunrise Newspaper, where he worked as a political writer and reporter.

The role helped him sharpen his skills in covering political developments. He later joined SoftPower News and Plus News Uganda as a writer focusing on regional issues.

In 2019, he moved into broadcast journalism at Top Radio and Television as a political talk show host.

There, he engaged decision-makers on key national matters. His growing profile led him to BaBa Television and Radio 4 in November 2020, where he hosted programmes such as Gangamuka and Hot Cup at 9.

The shows explored political and social debates shaping Uganda.

After leaving BaBa TV in 2023, Kungu joined Next Media. He began hosting leading Luganda political talk shows including NBS Barometer and NBS Eagle.

He also took on duties at Sanyuka TV, where he hosts Morning Xpress. That same year, he served as station manager at Radio 4, guiding content for one of the country’s popular urban lifestyle stations.

His work has taken him beyond Uganda to Ethiopia, Kenya, and Somalia.

He covered conflicts such as the Tigray war and called for balanced reporting. “I am driven by a commitment to telling African stories with authenticity and objectivity,” he said.

Kungu started his master’s programme at Kampala International University in April 2023.

He described defending his thesis as one of the most memorable moments of his academic life.

“My interest in international media propaganda and the Tigray conflict stemmed from my deep passion for African affairs and my frustration with the misrepresentation of the conflict by some international media outlets,” he explained.

He added that some narratives portrayed the Ethiopian government as the sole aggressor while ignoring the complexity of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front’s actions.

Balancing work and study proved difficult. “Balancing a demanding media career—hosting political talk shows and managing Radio 4—with rigorous academic requirements was exhausting,” he said. Late-night broadcasts often clashed with research deadlines, yet the pressure strengthened his resilience.

He believes his academic training shaped his approach to journalism.

“My academic background… has been instrumental in shaping my media career,” he noted, adding that it grounded him in media ethics, research methods, and critical analysis. He stressed that adaptability, critical thinking, and effective communication are vital skills for journalists.

Looking ahead, Kungu hopes to grow as both a journalist and leader while amplifying African voices.

“My ultimate aspiration is to contribute to a media landscape that fosters truth, unity, and progress across Africa,” he said. He is also considering pursuing a PhD to deepen his expertise in media and conflict.

To young professionals, he offered clear guidance: “Stay curious, ethical, and resilient.”

He urged journalists to avoid sensationalism, embrace versatility, and prepare for challenges such as harassment or censorship.

As the university celebrated its anniversary, Kungu reflected warmly on his time there. “My time at KIU… was transformative,” he said, noting that the institution challenged him to think critically and approach storytelling with rigour.

He credited his supervisor, Dr Joel Isabirye Joel, Head of the Mass Communication Department, for being pivotal in his journey, and thanked his wife, Boniconcilla Atugonza Boniconcilla, for her support in prayer and encouragement.

Today, with a completed master’s degree and an expanding presence at Sanyuka TV, Kungu Al-Mahadi Adam stands as an example of a journalist who has merged academic depth with newsroom experience, positioning himself for greater influence in Africa’s evolving media space.