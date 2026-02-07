UPDF’s Deputy Land Forces Commander Francis Takirwa passes on 

Reports indicate that the senior officer had been unwell for some time, although official details surrounding the cause of death are expected to be released by the army later in the day.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has been plunged into mourning following the death of Maj Gen Francis Takirwa, the deputy commander of land forces.

In his home area of Mbarara, residents and leaders alike have hailed him as a distinguished son of the soil who devoted his life to the service of Uganda.

Within military circles, Maj Gen Takirwa was admired for his sharp strategic mind, disciplined leadership and unwavering commitment to national security.

Many colleagues remember him as a calm but firm commander whose professionalism earned him respect across ranks.

Born on 7 November 1965 in Mbarara District, Takirwa’s journey began at Mbarara Junior School before he proceeded to Mbarara High School for his O-Level education.

He later joined the military, embarking on a career that would span more than three decades. Over the years, he undertook extensive professional training, including command and staff courses in Uganda and Tanzania, senior command studies in China, and strategic programmes in Egypt and South Africa.

His service record was equally expansive. Having joined the army in 1989, he rose steadily through the ranks, serving in a range of leadership positions. Notably, he was deployed to Somalia between 2011 and 2012 as part of the UPDF contingent under AMISOM.