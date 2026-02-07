Sanyuka TV suspends Adam Kungu

Sanyuka Television has suspended The Barometer host Adam Kungu for two episodes and launched an investigation after a February 2, 2026 broadcast was found to have breached editorial and broadcasting standards.

In a letter dated February 4, 2026, the station issued an “IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION: VIOLATION OF EDITORIAL POLICY & BROADCASTING STANDARDS IN RESPECT TO ‘THE BAROMETER’ EPISODE OF TUESDAY, 2ND FEBRUARY 2026.”

“This communication serves as formal notice in respect to the above captioned,” the letter states.

Management said a preliminary review found the episode to be “in serious breach of the Next Media Editorial Guidelines and the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Minimum Broadcasting Standards.”

According to the letter, the programme, which featured politicians and analysts, “degenerated into an unacceptable exchange of personal attacks, insults, and unsubstantiated allegations among guests.”

It adds that the dialogue included “references to age in a derogatory manner, allegations of madness, questioning of educational credentials, references to forged documents, and highly inappropriate personal remarks regarding health and marital status.”

The station noted that the content violated key principles of broadcasting.

“Responsibility & Ethical Standards: Failure to maintain decorum and civility. Accuracy: Allowing unverified and damaging allegations to be aired without challenge and substantiation. Public Interest: The show devolved into personal feud, failing to inform the public on substantive issues,” the letter reads.

Sanyuka emphasised that as host of The Barometer, a flagship political programme with an estimated audience of more than 13 million viewers across television and digital platforms, Kungu bears primary responsibility for the direction, tone, and control of the live broadcast. The producer and production team also share that responsibility.

“The show’s descent into chaos demonstrates a profound failure by the on-air and production team to ‘take charge and control of the guests and the show,’ as mandated by your role and our standards,” management wrote.

The broadcaster said the suspension will cover the next two scheduled episodes as investigations continue.

“SUSPENSION: You are hereby suspended from hosting ‘The Barometer’ for the next two (2) scheduled episodes, pending a full investigation,” the letter states.

A formal probe has also been launched.

“INVESTIGATION: A formal investigation is hereby instituted. You, the Producer, and the entire ‘Barometer’ team for that episode will be required to provide written statements and participate in hearings,” the station said.

The hearings will examine “the lack of intervention to steer the conversation back to professional discourse,” “the failure to enforce editorial controls during pre-show briefing and during the live broadcast,” and “any systemic issues that led to this failure.”

