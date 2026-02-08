Ugandans express unease over 'militaristic' boys boot camp program

The Boys Mentorship program, which targets boys aged 7 to 17, describes itself on its website as a Christian-founded initiative aimed at teaching “biblical principles of manhood” to boys in need of guidance.

A recently promoted boys’ training initiative in Uganda has sparked heated debate with parents, activists and social media users divided over whether the program builds character or risks traumatizing children.

According to the program, its goal is to “break misguided traits of manhood” and raise a generation of men who are emotionally, socially and economically strong.

The Boys Mentorship boot camp

The program is being coordinated locally by one Godfrey Kuteesa.

However, images circulating online from what the program calls a boot camp have raised alarm.

The photos show boys undergoing what appears to be high-intensity military-style drills, supervised by men dressed in Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Special Forces Command (SFC) uniforms.

The Boys Mentorship boot camp

The militaristic setting has led many Ugandans to question whether the program crosses the line from mentorship into military training for minors.

Concerns intensified after Godgrey Kuteesa shared a blunt message about the program. In the post, he described the camp as “rough, tough and traumatic,” detailing early morning jogs at 4am, boys carrying 40-kilogram backpacks over long distances, rolling in mud, kneeling on stones, and sustaining wounds.

He also mentioned punishments such as being forced to shower in the middle of the road at night, sleeping in the grass if tents were not kept clean, and kneeling for arriving late.

The Boys Mentorship boot camp

“In our camp, we force boys to respect their parents. We rebuke boys who are disobedient. We rebuke girly tendencies. We indoctrinate them against homosexuality and gay tendencies,” he wrote

“Everything is tough in this camp. It’s “traumatic” as idiots call it. When he’s shy, he will be forced to be bolden up.”

The post triggered a wave of mixed reactions online. Some applauded the approach, arguing that it instills discipline and resilience.

The Boys Mentorship boot camp

Remy praised the program as “a perfect setup for raising men,” while Herbert Mugumya said only “serious parents” would appreciate such training and urged fathers to continue the discipline at home after the camp.

Others, however, were deeply disturbed. Adam Busulwa questioned the absence of mental development, asking where “mental power” fits into the physically demanding regime.

The Boys Mentorship boot camp

An organisation called Her Mind Africa criticised what it described as “trauma in the name of discipline,” arguing that public humiliation teaches children to tolerate abuse rather than build character.

“My son will be a man, respectful and brave without this nonsense,” the group stated.