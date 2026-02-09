Four arrested in Iganga for impersonating First Daughter Natasha

According to police, the suspects created fake TikTok and WhatsApp accounts bearing Ms Karugire’s name and photographs, using them to solicit money from victims under the guise of registration or processing fees.

Police have arrested four suspects in Iganga District over allegations of impersonating the First Daughter, Ms Natasha Karugire, in an online fraud scheme that targeted unsuspecting members of the public seeking financial assistance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to police, the suspects created fake TikTok and WhatsApp accounts bearing Ms Karugire’s name and photographs, using them to solicit money from victims under the guise of registration or processing fees.

The suspects have been identified as Asharaf Isabirye, Rahman Mulondo, Kakaire Zubail and Sharif Egesa, who all await arraignment in courts of law.

Addressing the media on Monday morning, police spokesperson Mr Kituuma Rusoke said the arrests followed a formal complaint lodged by Ms Karugire after she raised concerns about the growing number of fake social media accounts impersonating her.

“You recall that Ms Natasha Karugire raised concerns about people who created fake TikTok accounts and WhatsApp accounts impersonating her and when this matter reached us, we swung into action as security agencies,” Kituuma said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kituuma revealed that the suspects were traced and arrested in Iganga using police cyber capabilities. Investigators recovered several mobile phones and multiple SIM cards believed to have been used in the fraudulent activities.

Police allege that the suspects defrauded individuals who were seeking financial help by demanding registration or processing fees.

Kituuma warned that such scams are increasingly common, particularly on social media platforms.

“Never pay registration fees via social media; it is a very loose platform for you to fall into,” he cautioned. “We encourage people to verify offers. Someone cannot just come on social media and place an offer and you fall for it.”

He further urged the public to be cautious when dealing with visa applications and other sensitive transactions online, noting that many people have lost large sums of money through similar schemes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Natasha Museveni Karugire

Natasha issues public warning

Ms Karugire, the daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, sounded the alarm about the impersonators late last month.

Since joining TikTok in January 2025, she has attracted a large following, a development that has also drawn cybercriminals.

“I have been informed that these fake accounts using my name and my pictures ask the public for money in exchange for help. I will never do this for any reason,” she said in an earlier statement. “Please do not encourage these fraudsters and criminals by sending them money.”

Advertisement

Advertisement