Natasha Karugire drags impersonators to police

The First Daughter confirmed over the weekend that she and her team had reported a number of people that created fake TikTik accounts in her name.

Natasha Karugire, the daughter of President Yoweri Museveni, is taking on suspected cyber-criminals by reporting a network of impersonators to the police and security agencies.

Several of these, she said, had been ‘located.’

First Daughter Natasha Karugire

Since joining TikTok in January 2025, Karugire has used the platform as a modern tool for political communication, sharing insights into her parents’ official duties.

Last month, she hosted the first ever interactive live session for the President. However, her rapid digital growth has been shadowed by a surge in fraudulent accounts.

The First Daughter revealed that several fake accounts have sprouted, using her photographs and personal details to deceive the public.

These accounts, she said, were part of a predatory "racket" designed to exploit unsuspecting followers.

“I have been informed that these fake accounts using my name and my pictures, ask the public for money in exchange for help. I will never do this for any reason,” she said.

Natasha Karugire

“Please do not encourage these fraudstars and criminals by sending them money. Do not send them money.”

Karugire clarified that she only operates a single account under the handle @Natashakarugire83.

She warned her followers to remain vigilant and avoid falling prey to these criminal elements.

The matter has now moved beyond a social media dispute into a full-scale criminal investigation.

Karugire confirmed that her team has compiled comprehensive evidence and submitted it to the police and relevant security agencies.

