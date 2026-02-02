Guinness Smooth turns Silo into a Make It Yours creative hub

One of the highlights of the evening was a masterclass led by Faisal Peypar, one of Kampala’s leading digital gurus, who took creators through the art of digital storytelling and influencer marketing.

If you’re looking for a night that fuses fun with learning, the Guinness Smooth Experience, popping up at some of the city’s most iconic bars, is the place to be.

Last night, the experience made its way to Silo in Bugolobi, delivering an epic evening tailored especially for creators in the digital space. The night brought together creativity, insight and entertainment in true Guinness Smooth fashion.

One of the highlights of the evening was a masterclass led by Faisal Peypar, one of Kampala’s leading digital gurus, who took creators through the art of digital storytelling and influencer marketing.

Faisal unpacked the essentials of building, maximising and monetising content in today’s fast-evolving digital landscape.

He broke down key digital marketing concepts, touching on search engine optimisation, websites and social media algorithms, while clearly outlining what both brands and creators should pay attention to stay relevant and competitive. Faisal emphasised the importance of having an all-round digital presence rather than relying on a single platform.

Addressing the role of AI, he encouraged creators not to shy away from it, but to use it as a tool to enhance content creation, from scripting to ideation. He also advised creators to specialise, mastering platforms like TikTok or Instagram instead of spreading themselves too thin, while offering practical insights into how social media algorithms actually work.

Speaking on the experience, Denise Nazzinda, Guinness Smooth Brand Manager, said:

“Make It Yours is about meeting our consumers in their world and giving them the space to express themselves authentically. With experiences like this, we’re going beyond the drink to create moments that inspire creativity, individuality and confidence, whether through learning, music or culture.”

“These in-bar experiences reinforce our commitment to encouraging consumers to be themselves, express themselves freely, and truly make every moment their own,” she added

The learning seamlessly transitioned into epic entertainment, as the decks came alive with a rotation of DJs setting the mood for the night.

DJ Mato kicked off the party with a vibrant mix of Afro-house, Afro-pop, reggae and Afrobeats, before handing over to Lynda Ddane, who kept the energy high with classics and some of Uganda’s biggest bangers, turning the takeover into a full-blown experience