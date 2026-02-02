Advertisement

Besigye’s son speaks on father’s imprisonment, health situation

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 09:31 - 02 February 2026
Adam (L) with Kizza Besigye
Adam Ampa Besigye has appealed for detained opposition leader Kizza Besigye to be granted immediate independent medical care, citing fears for his safety.
Adam Ampa Besigye, the son of opposition figure Kizza Besigye, has appealed for his father to be granted immediate access to independent medical care, saying delays under detention put his life at risk.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Adam said health care is a basic human right and accused the state of endangering his father.

“My father Kizza Besigye is a political prisoner who must be granted immediate access to independent medical care of his choosing,” he wrote.

He warned that “deliberate delays and secrecy under detention endanger his life.”

Adam questioned the safety of state custody, saying, “You would never entrust the life of a zebra to the custody of a lion, so why would anyone be confident in entrusting my father’s life and health to those who want to kill him?”

He described the case as political persecution and urged Ugandans and the international community not to look away.

Adam said the matter goes beyond politics.

“It is about life, dignity, and basic human rights,” he wrote, adding that no government has the moral authority to gamble with a human life.

He appealed for care, protection and the right to live “just as any other citizen.”

Below is Ampa’s full statement:

Health care is a fundamental human right.

My father Kizza Besigye, is a political prisoner who must be granted immediate access to independent medical care of his choosing. Deliberate delays and secrecy under detention endanger his life. My father’s cannot be left in the hands of those who desperately thirst and dream of his extinction.

You would never entrust the life of a zebra to the custody of a lion‼️so why would anyone be confident in entrusting my father’s life and health to an orchestrated, strategically systematic scheme of those who want to kill him⁉️

This is political persecution entangled rooted in deep layers in a history of personal unresolved issues. Which have politically & progressively manifested over the decades as I silently observed as child and now into my adulthood.

It is about life, dignity, and basic human rights. No government has the moral authority to gamble with a human life, and no amount of desperation and starvation for political power justifies denying someone proper medical care.

I appeal to the people of Uganda, the international communities and all defenders of human rights: Please do not look away. My father deserves care, protection, and the right to live just as any other Citizen.

#FreeKizzaBesigye

#HumanRights

#ProtectPoliticalPrisoners

