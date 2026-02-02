Besigye’s son speaks on father’s imprisonment, health situation

Adam Ampa Besigye, the son of opposition figure Kizza Besigye, has appealed for his father to be granted immediate access to independent medical care, saying delays under detention put his life at risk.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Adam said health care is a basic human right and accused the state of endangering his father.

“My father Kizza Besigye is a political prisoner who must be granted immediate access to independent medical care of his choosing,” he wrote.

Adam questioned the safety of state custody, saying, “You would never entrust the life of a zebra to the custody of a lion, so why would anyone be confident in entrusting my father’s life and health to those who want to kill him?”

He described the case as political persecution and urged Ugandans and the international community not to look away.

“It is about life, dignity, and basic human rights,” he wrote, adding that no government has the moral authority to gamble with a human life.

He appealed for care, protection and the right to live “just as any other citizen.”

