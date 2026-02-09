CID summons music promoters over Shs1.5 billion fund probe
The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has summoned leaders of the Uganda Music Promoters SACCO (UMPS) to assist with investigations into the alleged mismanagement of Shs1.5 billion.
In a letter dated February 6, 2026, CID said the probe is being conducted in liaison with the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU).
“The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in liaison with State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SHACU) is conducting investigations into allegations of mismanagement of funds amounting to Ugx 1,500,000,000 given by H.E the President as a revolving fund to Uganda Music Promoters SACCO (UMPS) in January 2026,” the letter reads.
The police asked SACCO chairperson Paul Katongole, along with other leaders, to appear before investigators.
“The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to ask you and the following SACCO leaders to appear before the undersigned at SHACU offices located on 4th Floor, President’s Office, Parliament Building, on Monday February 9, 2026 at 9:00am without fail,” CID stated.
Those summoned include Godfrey Mayanja, Yasin Kaweesi, Abbey Musinguzi, and Zaidi Kafeero.
The fund was reportedly issued by President Yoweri Museveni in January 2026 to support music promoters through a revolving financing arrangement.
The summons was signed by Sowedi Mohammed for the Deputy Director CID in charge of Economic Fraud and Anti-Corruption. Copies were sent to the Director CID and the Head of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.