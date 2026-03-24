Works Ministry on why it’s digging up ‘perfect-looking’ Northern Bypass

The latest works are taking place along the Namungoona–Bwaise stretch, where traffic disruptions have intensified, especially during peak hours.

The Ministry of Works and Transport has defended ongoing repair works on the Kampala Northern Bypass, saying that the exercise is part of a long-term plan to maintain the road before major damage sets in.

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The latest works are taking place along the Namungoona–Bwaise stretch, where traffic disruptions have intensified, especially during peak hours.

Motorists have expressed frustration over the frequent repairs on the bypass, with some questioning why sections that appear to be in good condition are being dug up.

The road has undergone multiple maintenance works over the years, with construction activities reported almost every financial year.

Fredrick Ahimbisibwe, a user of the road, said he did not understand the need for the current repairs despite the visible inconvenience caused.

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“I drive on this road daily, but honestly, I do not see the need for these repairs that are causing a lot of traffic delays. However, we leave it to the engineers, and you Allan,” he wrote.

Another road user asked, “How many years will this road be a construction site?” reflecting growing concern among commuters.

Repair works on the Kampala Northern bypass

Ministry explains ‘preventative approach’

In response, Ministry spokesperson Allan Ssempwebwa said the works are deliberate and necessary to prevent bigger problems in the future.

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He explained that the section under repair belongs to the older phase of the Northern Bypass, which was completed about 15 years ago.

“It’s a preventative approach, Fredrick. Remember this is the old phase of the Northern Bypass that was completed about 15 years ago. If deterioration is spotted now, with resources to manage it before deeper potholes emerge, why not? So a stitch in time, saves nine!” Ssempwebwa said.

He added that the maintenance aims to address early signs of wear before they escalate into costly repairs or safety risks.

Ongoing works and next steps

According to the Ministry, works this week include laying the final two asphalt layers on a completed 700-metre section. Next week, engineers are expected to open up and begin processing another 250 metres towards Bwaise.

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