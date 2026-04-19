Northern bypass works paused ahead of presidential swearing in

Northern Bypass works have been partially completed and temporarily paused to ease traffic ahead of the presidential swearing-in ceremony.

Works on the Kampala Northern Bypass will be temporarily paused ahead of the presidential swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12, 2026, the Ministry of Works and Transport has said.

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On Saturday, a 700-metre section of the Namungoona–Bwaise link which was partially closed for repairs was opened to traffic, easing congestion along one of Kampala’s busiest corridors.

However, works on the remaining 500 meter stretch will not resume until after May 12th.

“Works on the remaining 500m section will only begin after the official swearing-in ceremony on 12th May, 2026. This deliberate decision has been made to ensure smooth traffic flow and minimise disruption during this important national day,” said Ministry spokesperson Allan Ssempeebwa.

Ssempeebwa said road marking works on the newly completed section will begin soon to improve visibility and safety for motorists.

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The bypass has in recent weeks been a major source of traffic delays, especially during peak hours, as repairs intensified along the stretch.

The ministry acknowledged delays in completing the entire project, citing financial constraints.

“We sincerely apologise for the delay in completing the entire exercise as originally scheduled,” Ssempeebwa added, while thanking the public for its patience.

Repair works on the Kampala Northern bypass

Background of repeated repairs and public concern

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The Namungoona–Bwaise section has been undergoing maintenance as part of a broader plan to preserve the Northern Bypass, which was first completed about 15 years ago.

The ministry has previously defended the frequent works, saying they are preventive and aimed at addressing early signs of wear before they develop into serious damage.

However, the ongoing repairs have drawn criticism from road users, some of whom question the need for repeated works on sections that appear to be in good condition.

“I drive on this road daily, but honestly, I do not see the need for these repairs that are causing a lot of traffic delays,” one motorist said in March.