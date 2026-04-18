Sandra Naxx speaks out after private videos leak

The singer struck a stoic tone in a brief post on her social media platforms, as screengrabs from the purported videos spread like wildfire on different platforms.

Singer and dancer Sandra Naxx has broken her silence following the alleged leak of her private videos on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer struck a stoic tone in a brief post on her social media platforms, as screengrabs from the purported videos spread like wildfire on different platforms.

She wrote posting a brief message of resilience on Saturday afternoon.

She wrote simply, " They are intimidated by my potential," directly addressing the leaked content.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sandra Naxx with Alien Skin

The videos drew unwanted attention to the young artist who first gained prominence through her exceptional dance skills before transitioning into music.

In one of the videos, Sandra Naxx is seen half-naked, wearing a white undergarment, as she moves to Jamaican dancehall singer Spice's track "So Mi Like it."

Sandra Naxx

Another video shows her positioning herself deliberately for her intended audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer's career had been gaining momentum, with her collaboration "Kapati" featuring Alien Skin performing well on music streaming platforms. However, the leak has dealt a heavy blow to her rising profile.

Sandra Naxx

It remains unclear who is responsible for leaking the private videos.