Advertisement

Sandra Naxx speaks out after private videos leak

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 14:18 - 18 April 2026
Sandra Naxx
The singer struck a stoic tone in a brief post on her social media platforms, as screengrabs from the purported videos spread like wildfire on different platforms.
Advertisement

Singer and dancer Sandra Naxx has broken her silence following the alleged leak of her private videos on social media.

Advertisement

The singer struck a stoic tone in a brief post on her social media platforms, as screengrabs from the purported videos spread like wildfire on different platforms.

She wrote posting a brief message of resilience on Saturday afternoon.

She wrote simply, " They are intimidated by my potential," directly addressing the leaked content.

Advertisement
Sandra Naxx with Alien Skin

The videos drew unwanted attention to the young artist who first gained prominence through her exceptional dance skills before transitioning into music.

In one of the videos, Sandra Naxx is seen half-naked, wearing a white undergarment, as she moves to Jamaican dancehall singer Spice's track "So Mi Like it." 

Sandra Naxx

Another video shows her positioning herself deliberately for her intended audience.

Advertisement

The singer's career had been gaining momentum, with her collaboration "Kapati" featuring Alien Skin performing well on music streaming platforms. However, the leak has dealt a heavy blow to her rising profile.

Sandra Naxx

It remains unclear who is responsible for leaking the private videos. 

Neither Sandra Naxx nor her management team has issued a formal statement addressing the matter beyond the social media post.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Divert me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Sandra Naxx speaks out after private videos leak
Entertainment
18.04.2026
Sandra Naxx speaks out after private videos leak
Ugandan online rally to support girl filmed riding bicycle to school in heavy downpour
News
18.04.2026
Ugandan online rally to support girl filmed riding bicycle to school in heavy downpour
Canadian tour operators identify investment opportunities in Uganda
News
18.04.2026
Canadian tour operators identify investment opportunities in Uganda
Baby & Kids Expo returns to Kampala with focus on proactive parenting
Lifestyle
18.04.2026
Baby & Kids Expo returns to Kampala with focus on proactive parenting
Bobi Wine honoured alongside global leaders at democracy gala in New York
News
18.04.2026
Bobi Wine honoured alongside global leaders at democracy gala in New York
VIDEO: Justine Nameere, hubby kiss in front of guests as they unveil new mansion
Lifestyle
17.04.2026
VIDEO: Justine Nameere, hubby kiss in front of guests as they unveil new mansion