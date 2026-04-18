Sandra Naxx speaks out after private videos leak
Singer and dancer Sandra Naxx has broken her silence following the alleged leak of her private videos on social media.
The singer struck a stoic tone in a brief post on her social media platforms, as screengrabs from the purported videos spread like wildfire on different platforms.
She wrote posting a brief message of resilience on Saturday afternoon.
She wrote simply, " They are intimidated by my potential," directly addressing the leaked content.
The videos drew unwanted attention to the young artist who first gained prominence through her exceptional dance skills before transitioning into music.
In one of the videos, Sandra Naxx is seen half-naked, wearing a white undergarment, as she moves to Jamaican dancehall singer Spice's track "So Mi Like it."
Another video shows her positioning herself deliberately for her intended audience.
The singer's career had been gaining momentum, with her collaboration "Kapati" featuring Alien Skin performing well on music streaming platforms. However, the leak has dealt a heavy blow to her rising profile.
It remains unclear who is responsible for leaking the private videos.
Neither Sandra Naxx nor her management team has issued a formal statement addressing the matter beyond the social media post.