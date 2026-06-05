Moritz Lounge marks 1st anniversary with major entertainment event in Kireka

The milestone event is expected to draw music lovers from across Kampala, with the legendary Afrigo Band headlining the day's performances.

Residents of Kireka and surrounding areas are preparing for a major entertainment occasion as Moritz Lounge celebrates its first anniversary this Sunday, June 7, 2026.

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The milestone event is expected to draw music lovers from across Kampala, with the legendary Afrigo Band headlining the day's performances.

Since opening its doors a year ago, Moritz Lounge has become a popular social and entertainment hub.

The venue is well known for its lively Tuesday nights featuring Gang Band performances, excellent buffet services, and additional hospitality offerings including hotel accommodation and salon services.

The anniversary celebration has been carefully planned to give guests an unforgettable experience. In addition to a live performance by Afrigo Band, attendees will be entertained by DJ Magic Touch, MC Isaac, DJ Maxstunna, DJ Enock, Alex Kills, MC Chris Marvin, and OBBZ MC.

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