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Moritz Lounge marks 1st anniversary with major entertainment event in Kireka

Pulse Contributor
Pulse Contributor 09:15 - 05 June 2026
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Afrigo Band
The milestone event is expected to draw music lovers from across Kampala, with the legendary Afrigo Band headlining the day's performances.
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Residents of Kireka and surrounding areas are preparing for a major entertainment occasion as Moritz Lounge celebrates its first anniversary this Sunday, June 7, 2026. 

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The milestone event is expected to draw music lovers from across Kampala, with the legendary Afrigo Band headlining the day's performances.

Since opening its doors a year ago, Moritz Lounge has become a popular social and entertainment hub. 

The venue is well known for its lively Tuesday nights featuring Gang Band performances, excellent buffet services, and additional hospitality offerings including hotel accommodation and salon services.

The anniversary celebration has been carefully planned to give guests an unforgettable experience. In addition to a live performance by Afrigo Band, attendees will be entertained by DJ Magic Touch, MC Isaac, DJ Maxstunna, DJ Enock, Alex Kills, MC Chris Marvin, and OBBZ MC.

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Organizers are encouraging early reservations due to expected high demand. The celebration will take place at Moritz Lounge, located at Ritro Plaza along Kireka-Kamuli Road, with table packages available for different guest categories.

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