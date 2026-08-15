VIDEO: Bujjingo celebrates Susan Makula after birth of baby girl

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo has celebrated his wife, Susan Makula, after she gave birth to their daughter, Grace Bujjingo Beretta, on August 14, 2026

Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo has taken to X to praise his wife, Susan Makula, and congratulate her on giving birth to a baby girl.

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"😭😭 Congratulations 🎉🥳 my Day One, my Forever 💙 @MakulaBujjingo, for giving me a gift I'll forever own 🙏🏿. Bouncing a baby from you is more than just a blessing, but I am favoured 🫂🫂," he posted on X.

In a WhatsApp status, Bujjingo also thanked God for blessing the couple with their daughter.

"Hullo, my dear friend. Praise the Almighty God who reigns forever and ever.

"Don’t be afraid to ask 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It’s true God has blessed us, meaning me, ‘Aloysius Bujjingo and my beautiful wife Susan Makula’, with a bouncing baby girl. We are excited and extremely grateful to God."

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He added: "She is called ‘Grace Bujjingo Beretta’. Have a wonderful weekend, I pray 🙏. Amen 🙏."