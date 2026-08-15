VIDEO: Bujjingo celebrates Susan Makula after birth of baby girl
Pastor Aloysius Bujjingo has taken to X to praise his wife, Susan Makula, and congratulate her on giving birth to a baby girl.
"😭😭 Congratulations 🎉🥳 my Day One, my Forever 💙 @MakulaBujjingo, for giving me a gift I'll forever own 🙏🏿. Bouncing a baby from you is more than just a blessing, but I am favoured 🫂🫂," he posted on X.
In a WhatsApp status, Bujjingo also thanked God for blessing the couple with their daughter.
"Hullo, my dear friend. Praise the Almighty God who reigns forever and ever.
"Don’t be afraid to ask 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. It’s true God has blessed us, meaning me, ‘Aloysius Bujjingo and my beautiful wife Susan Makula’, with a bouncing baby girl. We are excited and extremely grateful to God."
Maama Berreta 🤭🥰 @MakulaBujjingo Thanks 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5HDWg9qho0— Pr.Bujjingo Aloysius 𝕏 (@BujjingoPastor1) August 15, 2026
He added: "She is called ‘Grace Bujjingo Beretta’. Have a wonderful weekend, I pray 🙏. Amen 🙏."
The child was born on August 14, 2026.