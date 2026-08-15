‘I can’t wait to go to court’: Alwyn Garuga rejects Shs3bn defamation demand

Alwyn Garuga has rejected a Shs3 billion defamation demand from Peace Kesiime Bagorogoza and Agaba Maguru, insisting he will defend his allegations about Garuga’s death, medical treatment, failed evacuation and estate in court.

Shs3bn defamation demand: Peace Kesiime Bagorogoza wants Shs1 billion and Agaba Maguru Shs2 billion from Alwyn Garuga.

Court challenge: Alwyn says he welcomes the threatened suit and plans to file a defence and counterclaim.

Medical evacuation: Alwyn repeats allegations about Garuga’s surgery, passport, British medical visa and failed evacuation.

Estate dispute: Alwyn raises fresh claims involving 2,000 acres, company directorships and Shs800 million in compensation.

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Alwyn Carl Garuga Musinguzi has welcomed a Shs3 billion defamation threat from his mother, Peace Kesiime Bagorogoza, and lawyer Agaba Maguru, saying he is ready to defend his allegations in court and file a counterclaim.

Bagorogoza, the widow of businessman Dr James Garuga Musinguzi, is demanding Shs1 billion, while Maguru wants Shs2 billion over allegations that they murdered Garuga and sought to seize his companies and wealth. Through Credo Advocates, they have given Alwyn five days to retract his statements, apologise and pay compensation.

But Alwyn, Garuga’s eldest son, has rejected the demands as a distraction from questions he has raised about his father’s treatment, failed medical evacuation and business interests.

He also accused political analyst Charles Rwomushana and human rights activist Sarah Bireete of being used by his mother in the dispute.

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“I cannot wait for you to serve me your defamation papers. I can’t wait to go before a judge and give my testimony,” Alwyn said.

He said he would testify about events surrounding his father’s illness and death and a dispute over his business empire.

Alwyn alleged that on August 7, 2026, Bagorogoza and her son Johnny used Garuga’s memorial service at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero to blame the government and attack him and businessman Matthew Rukikaire. He said this was intended to deflect attention from questions surrounding Garuga’s death.

He also gave his account of his father’s medical history.

Alwyn said he took Garuga to hospital in February 2025 after he developed a hip problem. Doctors recommended hip replacement surgery but also discovered that he had diabetes.

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According to Alwyn, his father’s HbA1c level was about 17, compared with what he described as a normal level of about six. He said he wanted Garuga’s diabetes stabilised for at least three months before surgery.

Alwyn said he tried to arrange treatment at Johns Hopkins in the United States and rejected suggestions that his father lacked money for treatment.

“He’s a 70-year-old man, and of course he’s a man of means. Let no one lie to you that he did not have the means to treat himself,” he said.

However, Alwyn alleged that Bagorogoza insisted that a doctor he identified as Nadumba perform the hip operation about three weeks after the diagnosis. He said Philip Musinguzi also backed the decision.

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Alwyn said he opposed the procedure but did not know when it was eventually carried out.

He claimed his father developed new complications after the surgery. He said tests conducted on February 28 had initially identified only diabetes and the hip problem.

Alwyn accused his mother, who he said is a medical doctor, of rushing Garuga into surgery before his diabetes had been stabilised.

“She rushed him into a replacement surgery three weeks after diagnosis, intentionally as a medical doctor, to compromise his immunity,” he alleged.

He said Garuga later developed what doctors described as a new cancer and was advised by his doctors in Britain to travel there for treatment.

Alwyn further alleged that his father was later moved to a facility on Entebbe Road before Bagorogoza took charge of his application for a British medical visa.

He claimed Bagorogoza and Philip described Garuga as a farmer in the application, which was rejected.

Alwyn said he, Garuga, Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa and former prime minister Ruhakana Rugunda later engaged the British High Commissioner. He said Garuga secured a full medical visa five days later.

According to Alwyn, a jet was ready to evacuate his father and two hospitals were prepared to receive him.

He alleged that Bagorogoza and Philip then took Garuga’s passport and submitted it to another embassy for another visa despite knowing the process could take a month.

“The intention was to tie up his passport so that he cannot be evacuated,” Alwyn alleged.

He challenged Credo Advocates to address the passport issue as part of any court case.

“Answer why Bagorogoza took my father’s passport with a UK medical visa to the Turkish embassy. Answer that,” he said.

Alwyn also claimed that after he filed a human rights case, his father underwent open-chest surgery.

He said he had visited his father every day but was denied access on August 5. He said Johnny called him the following morning and informed him that Garuga had died.

Alwyn repeated his allegation that his father had been murdered and invited Bagorogoza’s lawyers to challenge him in court.

“They murdered my father. Without a shadow of a doubt. Please, Credo Advocates, let’s go to court and sort it out,” he said.

The murder allegation has not been established by a court. There has been no judicial finding that Bagorogoza, Maguru or anyone else unlawfully caused Garuga’s death. Bagorogoza and Maguru deny wrongdoing.

Alwyn also linked his accusations to disputes over his father’s companies and land.

He alleged that on July 16, 2025, about 2,000 acres belonging to Incafex Limited were transferred without a valid board or members’ resolution. He claimed a Supreme Court injunction against the transfer existed at the time.

Alwyn accused Maguru and Bagorogoza of involvement in the transaction and said no money was paid into the company account.

He argued that the timing of the alleged transaction, weeks before his father’s death, was significant.

“So, I think you can see the mens rea here,” he said.

Alwyn further alleged that Maguru issued a company notice on August 1 to pave the way for his appointment as a director. He claimed other members, including Garuga, who was chairman and managing director, were not given notice.

He said the Registrar of Companies has since removed Maguru from Garuga Properties Limited, Incafex Limited and Kinkiizi Development Company Limited.

He warned anyone dealing with Maguru on the basis that he is a director of those companies to exercise caution.

Alwyn also alleged that Maguru withdrew Shs800 million in government compensation from Garuga Properties Limited without a board resolution.

He claimed the Solicitor General later intervened to stop further payments, which he put at Shs200 billion.

Alwyn said Rukikaire remains a member of his father’s companies and has been Garuga’s long-time business partner.

He argued that Bagorogoza had attacked both of them and that his statements were a response to those accusations.

“I am totally ready, Credo,” he said. “Those are cheap threats. Very cheap. You are running away from answering the fundamental questions.”

He said he would file a defence and counterclaim once the threatened suit reaches court.

The latest video deepens a bitter family dispute over Garuga’s estate, which Alwyn has valued in court documents at more than Shs1 trillion.

Bagorogoza has accused her son of making “false slanderous allegations” against her and the family’s long-time business associates. She has also said Alwyn’s disagreements with his father started years before Garuga’s death.

In May, Assistant Registrar of Companies Daniel Nasasira dismissed Alwyn’s petitions challenging Maguru’s directorship after finding that he lacked legal standing. The Registrar did not determine whether Maguru’s appointment was valid.

The High Court had in February appointed the Administrator General to temporarily manage Garuga’s estate after Justice John Eudes Keitirima found that the relatives “cannot work in harmony”.