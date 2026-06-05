Kampala Neon Raves Set for High-Stakes Dance Showdown as Eleven Crews Battle for City Supremacy

Eleven dance crews will compete for the city's sole slot in the national finale.

Eleven dance crews will compete for the city's sole slot in the national finale.

Eleven dance crews will compete at Supremacy Lounge in Kampala this Saturday for a place in the Tusker Lite Neon Raves national finale.

After months of travelling across Uganda’s regions, the Tusker Lite Neon Raves have finally arrived at what could be their most competitive stop yet: Kampala.

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This Saturday, all roads lead to Supremacy Lounge, where 11 dance crews will battle under neon lights for the chance to become Kampala champions and earn a place at the national showdown later this month.

Since launching earlier this year, the Tusker Lite Neon Raves has grown into one of Uganda’s fastest-growing youth culture platforms. The competition has travelled through Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara, Arua and Gulu, uncovering dance talent from across the country.

Now, the spotlight shifts to Kampala, a city known for its competitive entertainment scene, vibrant nightlife and deep-rooted dance culture.

The crews heading into this weekend’s competition include VBD Dance Group, Army Dancers, Bomba Dancers, Ultimate Movers, TS Bashers Dance Group, Way Dancers, American Crew, Eclet Dancers, Soweto Kids, Mostif Girls and Fist 4 Dance Crew.

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The line-up presents a diverse mix of experience and styles. Soweto Kids arrive with one of the largest group setups in the competition. Mostif Girls carry the responsibility of representing female dance crews in a contest often dominated by mixed groups, while crews such as Army Dancers and Ultimate Movers come in with reputations built during the auditions.

For many of the crews, the competition goes beyond qualification.

A member of Army Dancers said, “We know Kampala is different because everyone here believes they are the best. We have prepared ourselves mentally and physically because we want people to remember our performance long after the night ends.”

Meanwhile, a representative of Mostif Girls believes the all-female crew has something unique to offer.

“People always expect dance competitions to be dominated by certain kinds of groups, but we want to prove that energy, creativity and teamwork matter more. We are coming to compete and to represent girls who love dance,” she said.

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The stakes are clear. Only one crew will carry Kampala’s flag into the national finale.

Adding further pressure to the competition will be judges Dance Mamweta and DVD Afroking, two respected names in Uganda’s dance community. They will evaluate choreography, creativity, stage presence and crowd connection.

Their presence alone shows how seriously the competition is being taken.

The Kampala edition also marks the final regional stop in a Neon Raves journey that has already produced memorable moments, from Batman-inspired performances in Hoima and standout all-female acts in Masaka to marathon energy in Mbarara, cultural pride in Arua and fierce competition in Gulu.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager, said, “Kampala has one of the strongest dance communities in the country and we expect the competition to reflect that. What we have seen across Uganda has been incredible, but Kampala represents another level because of the diversity, creativity and competitiveness within the city. We are expecting something special.”

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For the crews, however, Saturday is not about reputation.

It is about performance.