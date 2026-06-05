Kabanda furious as Museveni 'agrees to forgive' former Speaker Among, return her properties

Reports indicate that the former Speaker could soon walk free and recover some of the assets seized during ongoing investigations including vehicles and homes

Vocal critics of former Speaker of Parliament Anita Among are incensed following reports that she could avoid prosecution despite months of high-profile anti-corruption investigations.

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Kasambya County MP Daudi Kabanda, one of the most outspoken campaigners against alleged corruption in Parliament, posted a strongly worded message on Friday amid growing speculation that President Museveni has softened his position on the embattled former Speaker.

He wondered what the point was for the state to put up such a public show of force against Mrs Among, with no intent of following through with prosecution.

"If we're serious about fighting corruption, we can't stop at exciting the public with house arrests and headlines. People must be prosecuted and convicted so everyone learns the lesson," Kabanda wrote.

"You can't convict Nandutu over 300 iron sheets, then forgive the one who stole the entire economy. The law must apply equally to big or small fish."

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MP Daudi Kabanda

Reports circulated since last week that the former Speaker could soon regain some freedom of movement and recover some of the assets seized during ongoing investigations including vehicles and homes

The reports remain unconfirmed, and authorities have not publicly announced any decision to halt investigations or drop possible charges.

Investigation that shook Parliament

Among's political fortunes dramatically changed in May after security agencies launched a sweeping operation targeting her and several individuals linked to Parliament.

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Investigators searched her residences in Nakasero and Kigo, sealed off properties as crime scenes and towed away several luxury vehicles, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a Range Rover, as part of investigations into alleged corruption, illicit enrichment and money laundering.

The probe later expanded to Parliament itself, with detectives searching the Speaker's offices, the Directorate of Finance and other departments as they sought documentary evidence linked to the investigation.

Reports indicate that security agencies had reportedly been monitoring Among and individuals close to her for several years before the operation was launched.

Intelligence dossiers reviewed by media organisations alleged concerns over procurement practices, financial transactions and unexplained wealth linked to Parliament operations.

President Yoweri Museveni with Speakers Anita Among and Thomas Tayebwa

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Critics demand accountability

Kabanda's remarks reflect concerns among anti-corruption activists and some political figures who argue that investigations should lead to prosecutions where sufficient evidence exists.

His reference to former minister Mary Goretti Kitutu's ex-minister Agnes Nandutu's iron sheets case appeared intended to highlight what critics see as unequal treatment of public officials accused of corruption.