Frank Gashumba praises wife Malaika on her birthday
Frank Gashumba celebrated wife Malaika Mutoni’s birthday on social media.
He described their first year of marriage as the best year ever.
Malaika thanked her husband and referred to him as taata Rwabugiri.
Sheilah Gashumba also shared a birthday message for Malaika.
Businessman Frank Gashumba took to social media to wish his wife, Malaika Mutoni Gashumba, a happy birthday.
"Happy Birthday Malaika. 1 year married to you and it’s been the best year ever," Gashumba posted on X. "Today is all about you. I’m so proud to call you my wife and the mama of our son Umwami Rwabugiri I love you endlessly ❤️"
Mutoni responded: "Thank you taata Rwabugiri 🙏"
Gashumba’s daughter, Sheilah Gashumba, also shared a birthday message for her stepmother on X.
Happy Birthday Malaika.— Frank M. Gashumba (@FrankGashumba) July 24, 2026
1 year married to you and it’s been the best year ever.
Today is all about you. I’m so proud to call you my wife and the mama of our son Umwami Rwabugiri
I love you endlessly ❤️@pmutoni848 pic.twitter.com/8BFGVbbqlu
"Happy Birthday Our Darling, Malaika ❤️Enjoy ur day Queen ❤️" Sheilah wrote.
Mutoni replied: "Thanks darling 🤍"
Gashumba and Mutoni share a son named Rwabugiri.