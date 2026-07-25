Advertisement

Gen Kainerugaba arrives in Rwanda for bilateral talks

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 14:32 - 25 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Kigali for an official working visit.
During his stay, Gen Kainerugaba is slated to hold discussions with the senior leadership of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and is also scheduled to meet with Rwandan President H.E. Paul Kagame.
Advertisement

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Kigali for an official working visit.

Advertisement

During his stay, Gen Kainerugaba is slated to hold discussions with the senior leadership of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and is also scheduled to meet with Rwandan President H.E. Paul Kagame.

The talks are expected to center on deepening military cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

The visit marks Gen Kainerugaba's latest high-level engagement in the Rwandan capital, underscoring the continued strengthening of bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

Advertisement

Upon arrival, Gen Kainerugaba was received by his Rwandan counterpart, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga, alongside the Commander of the Republican Guard, Major General Willy Rwagasana and the Ugandan Defence Attaché to Rwanda, Col Ezekeil Matsiko.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Frank Gashumba praises wife Malaika on her birthday
Lifestyle
25.07.2026
Frank Gashumba praises wife Malaika on her birthday
Gen Kainerugaba arrives in Rwanda for bilateral talks
News
25.07.2026
Gen Kainerugaba arrives in Rwanda for bilateral talks
Victor Kamenyo, Akoragye resolve child support dispute after messy public clash
Entertainment
25.07.2026
Victor Kamenyo, Akoragye resolve child support dispute after messy public clash
Tears as Shakira bids farewell to Ghetto Kids, promises second invite to Spain
Entertainment
25.07.2026
Tears as Shakira bids farewell to Ghetto Kids, promises second invite to Spain
How Happy Home Enterprises grew from Katwe shop into regional home appliance player
Business
25.07.2026
How Happy Home Enterprises grew from Katwe shop into regional home appliance player
Cleaning days kick off as Government pledges more garbage collection equipment to local governments
News
25.07.2026
Cleaning days kick off as Government pledges more garbage collection equipment to local governments