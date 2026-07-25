Gen Kainerugaba arrives in Rwanda for bilateral talks

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Kigali for an official working visit.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Kigali for an official working visit.

During his stay, Gen Kainerugaba is slated to hold discussions with the senior leadership of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and is also scheduled to meet with Rwandan President H.E. Paul Kagame.

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has arrived in Kigali for an official working visit.

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During his stay, Gen Kainerugaba is slated to hold discussions with the senior leadership of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and is also scheduled to meet with Rwandan President H.E. Paul Kagame.

The talks are expected to center on deepening military cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

The visit marks Gen Kainerugaba's latest high-level engagement in the Rwandan capital, underscoring the continued strengthening of bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

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