Victor Kamenyo, Akoragye resolve child support dispute after messy public clash

Victor Kamenyo and Ruth Akoragye have settled their child support dispute after a public exchange over communication and financial responsibilities.

Singer Victor Kamenyo and his former partner Ruth Akoragye have reached an agreement on childcare responsibilities after a public disagreement over their child’s welfare.

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The two former lovebirds had exchanged accusations online after Akoragye accused Kamenyo of neglecting their child and leaving her to handle parenting responsibilities alone.

In response, Kamenyo denied the claims and shared screenshots showing that he had been sending her money regularly over the past two months. The payments ranged from Shs40,000 to Shs100,000, with one payment amounting to Shs600,000.

The singer’s supporters defended him, arguing that the contributions were excessive for an artist who has not released new music recently.

Akoragye later explained that her concern was not about the amount of money sent but the lack of communication between them.

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She said Kamenyo had stopped responding at a time when their child was unwell.

She also clarified that the Shs600,000 payment was made after Kamenyo stayed in her apartment for a month despite their separation and decided to help with rent.

In a statement on Thursday, Akoragye said they had since met through a third party and agreed on how Kamenyo would support their child.

Victor Kamenyo and Ruth Angora Akoragye

“As of this morning, I and my child’s father reached an agreement on what his responsibilities are. We agreed that if he fulfills his roles you will never see me here again complaining,” she said.

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Akoragye said her decision to speak publicly was mainly driven by concerns over the child’s transport to school.

“The reason I came out to speak publicly was the child’s transportation to school,” she said.

She said the child’s school fees are covered through a bursary, but she has struggled with transport and meals.

“The truth is he does not pay school fees for the child. The child has a bursary. My only challenge has been transportation to school and the meals,” she said.

Akoragye said better communication would have prevented the dispute.

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Victor Kamenyo

“The biggest issue was that he was poor at communication. Even if he didn't have the Shs40,000, he could have reached out and we see how to manage. But he blocked me and I could not reach out to him,” she said.

She added that the matter had now been settled and praised the agreement reached between them.

“But through someone else we sat and reached an agreement and completed everything. Now I have no problem with him,” she said.