How Happy Home Enterprises grew from Katwe shop into regional home appliance player

Kampala-based company has expanded from its beginnings in Katwe into a growing regional supplier of home appliances and commercial equipment, serving customers in Uganda and markets beyond the country’s borders.

When Kiyegga Simon Peter started Happy Home Enterprises in October 2016, his goal was to build more than an appliance shop. He wanted to create a trusted brand that would make quality home and business equipment accessible to Ugandans while offering reliable customer service.

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Nearly a decade later, the Kampala-based company has expanded from its beginnings in Katwe into a growing regional supplier of home appliances and commercial equipment, serving customers in Uganda and markets beyond the country’s borders.

The company’s growth has been driven by a focus on affordability, product reliability and after-sales support, principles that Kiyegga says have helped build long-term relationships with customers.

Happy Home Enterprises supplies a range of products, including refrigerators, washing machines, smart televisions, kitchen appliances and business equipment such as deep freezers, commercial blenders and popcorn machines.

The company has positioned itself as a bridge between consumers and emerging technologies by making modern appliances available to households, small businesses and institutions.

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For households, the availability of energy-efficient appliances has helped improve convenience and reduce manual work. For businesses, especially in hospitality and food services, access to reliable equipment has supported daily operations and expansion.

Kiyegga Simon Peter

From its base in Katwe, one of Kampala’s busiest commercial areas, Happy Home Enterprises serves a diverse customer base, including individuals, entrepreneurs and organisations looking for affordable technology solutions.

The company has also expanded beyond Uganda, supplying customers in South Sudan, Ethiopia, Ghana and Burundi. This regional footprint has strengthened Uganda’s role as a source of goods and services within East Africa and other African markets.

Kiyegga’s approach has focused on understanding different markets while maintaining consistent service standards.

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The expansion has required investment in logistics, supply chains and customer support to meet the needs of clients across different countries.

Beyond business, Happy Home Enterprises has built partnerships with institutions and supported community initiatives. The company has supplied equipment to organisations including the National Water and Sewerage Corporation, healthcare facilities and religious institutions.

It has also engaged with Uganda’s entertainment and sports sectors through collaborations with artists, digital creators and sporting initiatives, including partnerships linked to KCCA FC and the Mapeera League.

The company’s leadership says these engagements reflect a belief that businesses should contribute to the communities where they operate.

Like many businesses in Uganda’s electronics and appliance sector, Happy Home Enterprises operates in a competitive environment affected by import costs, currency fluctuations and changing consumer demand.

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Happy Home Enterprises

To remain competitive, the company has focused on offering different product options, including affordable appliance packages for households and businesses.

As demand for smart devices and energy-efficient technologies grows, Happy Home Enterprises is positioning itself to benefit from the shift towards modern home solutions.

The company is also looking at opportunities to expand its product range and strengthen its regional operations.

For Kiyegga, the journey from a local retailer in Katwe to a regional business reflects the potential of Ugandan entrepreneurship when built around trust, innovation and customer needs.