Police announce traffic restrictions for national cleaning day

Police will restrict movement of vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and vessels during the exercise.

Police will restrict movement of vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and vessels during the exercise.

Police have announced a three-hour nationwide traffic restriction on July 25 as Uganda holds a national cleaning exercise

The National Cleaning Day will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 7:00am to 10:00am.

Police will restrict movement of vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and vessels during the exercise.

Emergency services, security vehicles and major cross-border transport will be exempted.

The public has been asked to participate in cleaning activities and cooperate with security officers.

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The Uganda Police Force has announced traffic restrictions across the country during the National Cleaning Day scheduled for Saturday, July 25, 2026.

In a statement issued on July 24, 2026, police said the exercise will run from 7:00am to 10:00am as part of government efforts to promote a cleaner environment, improve public health and prevent diseases linked to poor sanitation.

Police urged citizens, motorists, traders, institutions and community leaders to take part in the cleaning exercise.

During the three-hour activity, vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles and vessels will not be allowed on roads and water bodies, except those involved in emergencies.

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The force said members of the public should remain within their areas and resume normal activities after 10:00am.

Police exempted emergency services, including medical emergencies, and advised people attending scheduled medical treatment to carry relevant documents. Medical workers will also be required to carry identification documents.

Security vehicles on official duty and cross-border traffic along major transport routes will also be allowed to operate.