11-year-old Nicolette inspires hope through charity foundation

Eleven-year-old Mwiza Satiana Nicolette is inspiring hope by supporting vulnerable children and families through the Nicolette Foundation.

At only11 years, Mwiza Satiana Nicolette is helping transform the lives of vulnerable people through the Nicolette Foundation, a charity established by her mother, Doreen Nakalema.

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The foundation supports orphaned children, widows and vulnerable families by providing food, drinks and other basic necessities. It also carries out community outreach programmes that offer encouragement and care to those in need.

Nicolette says the initiative was inspired by seeing children and families struggle without access to basic needs. Instead of watching from the sidelines, she wanted to help improve their lives.

Mwiza Satiana Nicolette is helping transform the lives

"Every person deserves love, hope, and the opportunity to succeed," Nicolette said.

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Working with volunteers, well-wishers and partners, the foundation has reached vulnerable communities across Uganda. Its activities aim not only to meet immediate needs but also to remind beneficiaries that they are valued and not forgotten.

Nicolette says seeing children smile and families regain hope has been the foundation's greatest achievement. She also hopes her work encourages other young people to give back to their communities.

Mwiza Satiana Nicolette is helping transform the lives

"Seeing children smile, families feel supported, and people come together to help one another is my greatest achievement," she said.

Despite its impact, the Nicolette Foundation faces financial constraints as demand for support continues to grow. The organisation relies on donations from individuals, families, volunteers, well-wishers and organisations that share its vision.

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Looking ahead, the foundation plans to expand its activities across Uganda by supporting more children and widows, promoting education, increasing community outreach and building partnerships to strengthen its work.

Mwiza Satiana Nicolette is helping transform the lives

Nicolette believes anyone can make a difference regardless of age.