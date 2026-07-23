David Rubongoya on why he quit NRM

A Harvard-trained lawyer, Rubongoya has previously acknowledged that he benefited from opportunities while associated with the ruling party but said he later chose to leave because of concerns about governance and constitutionalism.

National Unity Platform (NUP) secretary general David Rubongoya has spoken out on the circumstances that led to his exit from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and joining the opposition party.

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Among these, he said, was that NRM members like him were discouraged from thinking independently and expected to defend government actions regardless of the facts.

In a statement, Rubongoya said he often criticised corruption and poor service delivery while still associated with the NRM.

He said, however, that party supporters accused him of fighting the government whenever he questioned its failures.

Members, he said, were expected to defend senior NRM figures facing corruption allegations until President Yoweri Museveni intervened. Once the President acted, he said, the same supporters would quickly change their position and condemn the officials they had defended.

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Rubongoya argued that the culture denied members the freedom to make independent judgments. He cited conditions in public hospitals as another example, saying criticism was frowned upon until Museveni raised the same concerns.

He questioned the value of having personal convictions if party members were only expected to repeat the official position.

Rubongoya was previously a supporter of the NRM before joining Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, during the People Power movement in 2017.

A Harvard-trained lawyer, he has previously acknowledged that he benefited from opportunities while associated with the ruling party but said he later chose to leave because of concerns about governance and constitutionalism.

He became the inaugural secretary general of the National Unity Platform when the party was formed in 2020.

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David Lewis Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General,

Rubongoya's statement

"One of the many reasons I left NRM was the whole idea that you're not allowed to think for yourself. I would often make posts criticizing government dysfunction and corruption, and then my inbox would be flooded with messages asking why I’m fighting the government!

If for instance there was a corruption scandal involving some NRM bigwig and the opposition was up in arms against that person, you were expected to defend that person no matter how much loss or damage the person had caused.

Surprisingly, once Gen. Museveni ordered for the investigation of that person or took some action against them, you were expected to immediately shift goalposts and condemn him or her. If you continued defending that person after Museveni had spoken, you would be branded a traitor - ekipinga.

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Likewise, if you went to public hospitals and talked about the terrible conditions there, you were branded opposition. If Gen. Museveni came out and said the same thing, they would clap hands and nod in approval. So I asked, 'What is my head for if I am not expected to make a judgment call on what is wrong or right?'

Sadly, that behavior has persisted up to now or even gotten worse. You all saw how NRM apologists were on these streets defending Anita Among despite all the evidence of grand corruption. But when the system turned on her, they joined the chorus of those condemning her. Seamlessly. Shamelessly!

I shuddered yesterday when I saw the number of apologists defending the shootings in Kisekka Market. I'm sure if Museveni issues a statement today condemning that behavior, you will see how they instantly pivot and join in the condemnation. Suddenly, they will be 'deeply disgusted' by these unpatriotic actions that harm peace, security, and tourism.